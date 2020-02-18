RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – Three University of Alabama men's golfers finished among the top-15 individuals to lead the Crimson Tide to a fourth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic, the team's first event of the 2020 spring season.
UA finished the three-day 54-hole tournament with a team score of 16-under par 848 (285-276-287).
Alabama boasted four individuals who finished among the top-25 golfers, three of which finished inside the top 15. Leading the way was freshman Thomas Ponder who tied for ninth overall – his best finish of the season – with a 6-under par 210 (70-69-71), while freshman Canon Claycomb (71-72-69) and junior Wilson Furr (70-68-74) tied for 13th overall with each collecting a 4-under par 212. Sophomore Frankie Capan III placed 24th overall with a 2-under 214 (74-67-73) over the three-day tournament.
