Alabama

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Alabama freshman Thomas Ponder carded a 4-under par 66 on Sunday to lead the No. 21 Crimson Tide men's golf team in the final day of action at the Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invitational.

Behind Ponder's performance, the Tide shot a team score of 284 – 10 shots better than each of its previous two rounds – to climb into a 10th-place finish with overall team total of 872 (294-294-284).

The tournament title was shared by No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 20 Baylor, after both teams finished the event with identical scores of 6-over par 846. Tenth-ranked Pepperdine (849), No. 23 North Carolina (856), No. 14 Texas A&M (859) and No. 19 Illinois (859) round out the top five teams, respectively. In all, 11 of the 15 teams in the field were ranked among the top-25 in the nation by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

