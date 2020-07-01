TUSCALOOSA --- For the third time since May 8, Alabama has added a top 50 prospect to its 2021 recruiting class.
Edge defender Dallas Turner was the latest addition, the four-star out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., committing to the Tide Wednesday afternoon. He joins wide receiver Jacorey Brooks from Miami and offensive lineman JC Latham out of IMG Academy as top 50 prospects in the class.
Turner is the third edge defender/linebacker in the class, alongside two in-state four-star prospects: Deontae Lawson from Mobile Christian and Ian Jackson from Prattville.
Turner, a top 10 prospect in the state of Florida, committed to UA over strong interest from Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others. Turner is the second player to commit to the Tide this week, after three-star cornerback Devonta Smith committed on Monday.
Alabama has now added five prospects since May 15. Earlier this spring, the recruiting class was rated outside of the top 50 nationally in the 247 Sports Composite. The Crimson Tide was in the top 20 before Turner’s commitment, but is now ranked 12th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.