TUSCALOOSA — Long speculated for the better part of the last month, it appears former South Florida and Texas head coach Charlie Strong is finally enrolling in Nick Saban's coaching rehab clinic.
The out-of-work former Bulls head coach, who was fired in December following a 4-8 season in Orlando, is reportedly set to join the Alabama football team as a defensive analyst, according to an ESPN report Tuesday morning.
Strong, 59, has a 74-53 (58.3-percent) record over the last 10 seasons as a head coach, including going 37-15 in four years at Louisville (2010-13) before a disastrous 16-21 stint at Texas, which never quite seemed like the right fit for either. From there, Strong moved onto South Florida, where he led the Bulls to a 10-2 record in his first season (2017) but struggled to maintain that success, finishing 21-16 in three years before his firing at the conclusion of last season.
Strong also reportedly received interest from other SEC programs, including Florida, before spending the last two weeks interviewing in Tuscaloosa.
Strong would join an experienced list of former head coaches that come to work under Saban as an analyst in order to rejuvenate their careers. That list includes current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, current Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Other former collegiate head coaches currently in support staff roles at Alabama including Butch Jones, Major Applewhite and Mike Stoops, to name a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.