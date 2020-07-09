TUSCALOOSA --- The Big Ten’s decision to play only conference games if there is a 2020 college football season at all has officials at the University of Alabama waiting to see if other leagues follow suit, particularly since a similar move by the Pac-12 conference would wipe the Crimson Tide’s Sept. 5 opener against USC in Dallas off the schedule.
Several published reports, including one by The Athletic, have indicated that the Pac-12 would follow suit with the Big Ten, which made its announcement on Thursday.
Officials at Alabama and the Southeastern Conference, reached by the Tuscaloosa News on Thursday, said it would be premature to comment until more information was available. However, the possibility that the SEC will also go to league-only play is a likely option.
Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said Thursday that “decisions about playing only SEC football games will come by the end of July and that the decisions to play those games will be made from the conference commissioner level.”
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play non-conference games in football and several other sports this fall, the most dramatic move yet by a power conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league cited medical advice in making its decision and added ominously that the plan would be applied only “if the conference is able to participate in fall sports.”
“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the league said.
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten release said.
