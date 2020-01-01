ORLANDO — As Jerry Jeudy high-stepped the final 35 yards into the end zone. Mac Jones looked back toward the Alabama sideline and just shrugged.
One play. One pass. One touchdown.
It was that sort of day for the Crimson Tide junior receiver from South Florida, who re-introduced himself to his home state with an 85-yard touchdown reception on the first play of Alabama’s 35-16 win over No. 14 Michigan in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
"They pretty much played eight‑flip coverage, (and) that's kind of what we wanted them to do, (so) we motioned the tight end in and we got a one‑on‑one with Jerry," Jones said of the play. "That's kind of how it played out in practice, so it was just a perfect look. I knew Jerry was going to beat the guy and the line was going to block the guy, so (we were) really just all in (from the start)."
Jeudy, who is among several Crimson Tide juniors still weighing their NFL options, shined in front of friends and family, including his mother, who lives in Orlando, on Wednesday, and finished what could be his final collegiate game with MVP-worthy 204 receiving yards on six catches.
While the projected first-round NFL Draft pick has yet to formally announce any sort of decision regarding his future, there was never any doubt he'd show out with at least one more opportunity alongside his fellow Alabama teammates.
"First of all, you know, I played football all my life, so I couldn't just sit out there and watch my team play and my brothers be out there (without me)," Jeudy said. "So I just wanted to go to war with my brothers like I've been doing the whole season. I love playing football, so I just wanted to come out here and compete with my brothers."
Jeudy proved to be Jones’ safety blanket much of the game as the redshirt sophomore quarterback repeatedly looked his way, and usually found Jeudy open against Michigan’s man coverage.
That was certainly the case on Alabama’s first offensive series of the fourth quarter when Jones connected with Jeudy on back-to-back pass plays for a combined 72 yards to set up a 20-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall to put the Crimson Tide up 28-16 with 10:01 remaining in the game.
"It just came to (Jeudy) and he made the most of his opportunities," fellow junior receiver DeVonta Smith said. "It was great. That's what we expect. It's always somebody and it happened to be him today."
Jeudy, Smith and Henry Ruggs III — who left Wednesday game in the third quarter with a concussion — are among Alabama's nine draft-eligible juniors weighing whether to leave early for the NFL or return to school for their senior year.
One of those juniors, linebacker Dylan Moses, already made up his mind, announcing his return over social media Monday night. Now Tide fans far and wide await word from the other seven, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, safety Xavier McKinney and offensive tackles Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr.
There is rampant speculation two to three more underclassmen could also come back, with most eyes focused squarely on Tagovailoa, a projected first-round pick who is still in the beginning stages of his lengthy rehabilitation from a fractured hip suffered in mid-November against Mississippi State.
"I think it's our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint," Saban said. "And if there is any way that (Tagovailoa) could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future.
"But he's been a great leader for us. He's a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what's best for him."
Jeudy’s 204 receiving yards Wednesday gave him 1,163 for the season and 2,742 for his career, moving him ahead of former Tide pass catcher Julio Jones for fourth place in program history. If Wednesday was his last game at Alabama, Jeudy finished just 39 yards shy of tying fellow South Florida product Calvin Ridley (2,781) for third all-time.
Jeudy’s 85-yard touchdown was also his 26th career receiving score to remain in sole possession of second place in school history, five behind program record holder Amari Cooper’s 31 from 2012-14.
And should he follow in the footsteps of those fellow former Alabama wideouts and leave for NFL glory after his junior season, Jeudy's final college game only further cemented his place in the pantheon of Crimson Tide legends that came before him.
"For Jerry to go out there and play the way he did and be the MVP of the game and have over 200 yards," Saban said, "certainly he used this opportunity to showcase his ability, so it probably even enhanced his opportunities at the next level."
