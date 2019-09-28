TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama offense has been so incredibly good, the defense hasn’t had to be.
But there will be a time somewhere down the line where the Crimson Tide defenders will be expected to shoulder more of the load when the offense meets its match – if that’s even possible.
Giving up 476 yards – 279 on the ground – to an Ole Miss team starting a true freshman quarterback during a 59-31 Alabama home win on Saturday isn’t anywhere near a disaster – far from it – but it has to be a bit of a concern.
Not surprising, head coach Nick Saban is eager to get things corrected.
“Obviously we’re playing some young guys on defense and we’re not really satisfied with the way we’re playing defense right now; especially today not being able to stop the run effectively, which is something we’ve always been able to do around here pretty well,” Saban said after the game.
“I think that’s a team thing. I don’t think it’s just about the defensive line; I don’t think it’s not just about the linebackers. It’s how you play on the perimeter, how you tackle on the perimeter, how you contain the ball, how you run to the ball. We need to improve.”
John Rhys Plumlee was starting his first game at quarterback for Ole Miss, and the talented freshman showed why so many teams – including Alabama – offered him a scholarship. He rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-28 passing with an interception.
“We adjusted to some of the quarterback runs that they were running OK,” Saban began. “I think where he hurt us even worse is when we rushed five guys and we lost contain. There was several times where he ran on third down where if we had the guy contained – we had good pressure in the pocket – somebody just didn’t contain the quarterback like they need to and that extended drives for them.
“I think that’s really critical when we don’t execute on third down and don’t contain, especially against a quarterback that can run like this guy can run.”
It was expected the unit would have some growing pains on defense after losing the leader, linebacker Dylan Moses, to a knee injury before a single game was played. Other injuries followed and meant freshmen linebackers such as Shane Lee and Christian Harris moved into starting roles long before anyone thought they would have to.
The early slate is certainly favorable for those youngsters to grow and learn before things start really getting interesting in November with LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Alabama has an off week before its next game on Oct. 12 at Texas A&M, but the players certainly won’t be off from work.
“I think people have to have the disposition that they want to go out and try and improve this week,” Saban said. “We didn’t obviously play a complete game. We got exposed in some areas where we didn’t play very well and we have to get those things fixed and we have to play better.
“The players that we have are the players that we have. They are all capable of playing better, so we want to work with them and we’re excited to work with them so we can get better.
“I think you can look at the bye week and say it’s a week off, or you can look at the bye week and say there’s a lot of things we need to improve on. That’s certainly the approach we want to take with our team.
“I always say if you win and don’t play well, that’s not really a good thing. That’s something our team needs to understand and our team needs to know so that we can improve.”
You can bet your bottom dollar Saban will make sure his players get the message.
