The whole day just had a different feel to it.
President Donald Trump in town, tons of fans roaming the campus by mid-morning, security all over the place to signify the big event about to take place.
Turns out, things would be different on the field, too.
LSU beat Alabama for the first time in the last nine meetings and the Crimson Tide lost at home for the first time in 32 games.
It was in 2011 that LSU last edged Alabama, 9-6, in a defensive bloodbath penned “The Game of the Century.”
This one was predictably an offensive shootout — LSU piling up 559 yards and Alabama 541.
But before Alabama really got cranked up, LSU was already up by 20 en route to a 46-41 victory.
Talk about a different scenario in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 101,821 fans mostly clad in crimson and white were as loud as I can remember before and early in the game, yet sat basically shell-shocked during intermission with LSU leading 33-13.
And despite the Crimson Tide valiantly fighting back to have a chance in the final minutes of the game — did you expect anything less? — LSU was too good for too long to be beaten.
Plain and simple, LSU was better in almost every phase.
Joe Burrow was a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa on this day — albeit the Alabama signal-caller should be commended for even being out there considering his short recovery time from a high-ankle sprain that required surgery on Oct. 20.
It didn’t start out particularly well when the Tide QB fumbled while scrambling on the opening possession inside the LSU 10, but he rebounded in the game to complete 21-of-41 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. The biggest downside was a costly interception in the final minute of the first half that led to an LSU touchdown right before the break.
Tagovailoa certainly played solid football as the numbers indicate.
On the other hand, Burrow played great.
The LSU quarterback completed his first 13 passes, which included two touchdown tosses in the first 17 minutes of the game. In the first half he was 18 of 20 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
For the game, he picked apart the Tide secondary for 393 yards and three touchdowns in completing 31-of-39 passes.
His mobility was also tremendous. While not speedy, Burrow made Alabama pay at times by tucking the ball and taking off up the middle when the rush was coming from the sides. Burrow rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries.
The receivers on both teams were ever bit as good as advertised. We’ll see lots of them in the NFL pretty soon. But the LSU group seemed to come up with more clutch catches when it counted the most.
Even the usually reliable Jerry Jeudy let a long bomb slip off his fingertips with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter that Tagovailoa put right on the money. It was one of those days.
LSU was more disciplined than Alabama. Seven penalties for 73 yards against the Tide back that up.
There were even a variety of mental errors, such as Jaylen Waddle signaling for a fair catch at the Tide 5 midway through the third quarter.
From my viewpoint, LSU also won the battle up front for the most part. Again, a strange sight for sure.
Coaching?
Give Ed Orgeron a gold star. Orgeron and his staff had their team better prepared than Nick Saban and his staff in this showdown. Very, very rare to see an Alabama bunch outcoached.
Oh, and kicking woes hurt Alabama again by way of a missed extra point kick and a botched punt attempt. Sadly, that’s come to be expected.
Here are some other numbers to ponder: LSU was 5-of-5 inside the red zone, while Alabama was 3-of-5. LSU controlled the ball 34:34 of the game, while Alabama had it 25:26.
Every time Alabama pulled close, LSU had an answer.
The Bengal-Tigers now own quality victories over Texas, Florida, Auburn and Alabama — all ranked in the Top 10 when they played.
If LSU keeps playing like this, the prized national championship trophy may very well end up down on the Bayou.
The Heisman Trophy may as well.
