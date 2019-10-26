TUSCALOOSA — Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa spent much of the night with his booted right foot propped up on a water cooler along the Alabama offensive bench.
Not that the top-ranked Crimson Tide needed him Saturday as backup Mac Jones filled in admirably and combined with a turnover-happy Alabama defense to handle business in his absence with a 48-7 homecoming win over Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"That's the great thing about football, it's a team sport, so the defense stepped up and made plays, and you have to make plays too (on offense)," Jones said. "So we worked (well) together."
It was the Crimson Tide's NCAA-record 89th consecutive victory over unranked opponents, while the Razorbacks dropped their 16th straight SEC game.
Making his first career start, Jones completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, including helping convert three of Alabama's four defensive turnovers into 17 points, while running back Najee Harris added 13 carries for 86 rushing yards, but only appeared in one play in the second half.
"My big thing was just doing my job, so I just tried to focus on that and not blow anything out of proportion," Jones said. "Football's football, and you just take what they give you."
Tagovailoa sat out Saturday’s game after undergoing a tightrope surgery on his right ankle Sunday to expedite the healing of a high ankle sprain suffered in the first half of last weekend’s game against Tennessee. Head coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa is already ahead of schedule with his rehab and is already up and running on an anti-gravity treadmill.
"Tua is doing really, really well, he's on the AlterG (treadmill) already, and we expect him to return to practice by midweek this (upcoming) week," Jones said of Tagovailoa. "I don't know what he'll be able to do or how much, but that's sort of the prognosis for where we are right now."
No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) now enters its second bye week of the season next week before a highly anticipated SEC West showdown against No. 2 LSU (8-0, 5-0), which edged out No. 10 Auburn 23-20 earlier Saturday.
With its Heisman-caliber quarterback on the sideline, Alabama didn't take too many chances Saturday.
Beginning with the first series, first-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian didn’t draw up anything too extravagant for Jones, who’s known as much more of a game-manager than Tagovailoa.
"I think it's always the plan for your quarterback, if you give him some easy completions early in the game, it's always helpful confidence-wise," Saban said. "(And) we do that even with Tua when he plays, but we weren't afraid to throw the ball down the field, and we weren't afraid to do anything that we would normally do with Mac, and I thought he did a really good job in the game."
Alabama kept it fairly conservative on Jones’ first drive, beginning with a handoff to Harris that was followed by a quick pop-pass on a reverse by receiver Jerry Jeudy that went for 14 yards. In fact, Jones didn’t throw across the line of scrimmage until the 10th play of the series, an 11-yard completion to tight end Miller Forristall on third-and-6 to get inside the red zone. The previous nine plays of the series were made up of either handoffs to Harris (five for 28 yards), two short pop passes to Jeudy and DeVonta Smith for 20 combined yards, or screen passes to Forristall or Jeudy for 8 total yards. The first series stalled inside the red zone, though, as sophomore kicker Joseph Bulovas came on for a 31-yard field goal for the game’s first score.
"I think that was a good starting lineup play-wise, and I just had reads on certain plays, and either threw it or handed it off," Jones said of his start. "Don't over-complicate it, just get the ball to your playmakers."
But, as Saban said, the Tide did take a couple of shots with Jones, including connecting with Jeudy and fellow junior receiver Henry Ruggs for back-to-back 14-yard touchdowns following turnovers by the Alabama defense. Jones also found Jeudy for a 40-yard touchdown reception with 12:38 left in the third quarter on what would be Jones' final throw of the evening. Jeudy finished with a game-high seven receptions for 103 yards and the two scores.
"I just saw Jeudy beat his guy and let it rip," Jones said. "I didn't overthink it (and) just threw the ball."
Tagovailoa wasn’t the only injured Alabama playmaker sitting on the bench during Saturday’s game.
Smith joined his quarterback there for the second half, sporting a sling around his left arm after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a bruised shoulder, Saban said. Smith is expected to miss "a few days" next week but "should be fine" to play against LSU in two weeks.
Harris also left the field not to return, heading for the team’s medical tent early in the third quarter after he "barely twisted his ankle" following an 11-yard carry on Alabama’s first offensive play of the second half.
"He's fine, could've went back in the game, we just didn't put him back in the game," Saban said of Harris, who finished the game with 13 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Smith finished second on the team with 67 yards on four receptions in the game, all coming in the first half.
Senior cornerback Shyheim Carter also left the game with a knee sprain, junior center Landon Dickerson had a groin strain that kept him out the entire second half, and freshman left guard Evan Neal suffered a knee injury that sent him to the sideline as well.
Senior safety Jared Mayden didn't play Saturday with a pulled groin, but was available in an emergency, Saban said, while sophomore linebacker and special teams phenom Ale Kaho suffered a fractured hand but isn't expected to miss any playing time once he gets a cast for it.
Outside of the handful of turnovers, no one got a louder cheer from the Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd Saturday than freshman walk-on punter Ty Perine.
Stepping onto the field for the first time with 5:53 remaining in the first half, Perine continued to cement his place in the hearts and minds of the Crimson Tide faithful with another booming punt, this one for 49 yards to flip the field after a rare three-and-out by Alabama’s Tua-less offense.
Prior to that three-and-out, the Tide opened the game with five consecutive scoring drives, including four straight touchdowns.
Perine also added a 46-yard punt with 7:26 left in the third quarter that was downed at the Arkansas 15.
Perine finished Saturday with two punts for 95 yards for an average punt of 47.5 yards in the game. Through two games, Perine is averaging 47 yards per punt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.