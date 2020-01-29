If Nate Oats was frustrated after Saturday’s non-conference win over Kansas State, Alabama’s first-year head coach was likely pulling out the silver hairs atop his head after Wednesday’s return to conference play.
Winners of four straight coming into the week, the up-and-down Crimson Tide were brought back to Earth with a hard thud after No. 24 LSU dominated nearly every aspect of a 90-76 rout Wednesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Five Tigers reached double figures, including a pair of double-doubles from sophomore forward Emmitt Williams (23 points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Trendon Watford (17 points, 15 rebounds) to remain the SEC’s lone undefeated team in conference play.
Meanwhile, nothing seemed to work early for Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC) in a dysfunctional first half that included another long shooting drought that allowed host LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) to roll off a 20-4 run and pull ahead by a game-high 20 points with less than 2 ½ minutes left before halftime.
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford produced a career-high 21 points on 5-of-14 shooting from 3-point range for the Crimson Tide, while junior forward Alex Reese added 17 points thanks to three made 3-pointers and sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. had 13 in the loss.
Alabama is now 2-5 in true road games this season – including dropping 3 of 4 road games in SEC play – but returns home to host Arkansas at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Oats likes to tell his players to just keep shooting, no matter what. Eventually something’s going to fall.
And while true, multiple missed shots can often snowball into a long shooting drought.
Alabama’s had its fair share of long droughts without a made field goal, including multiple 6-minute runs in last Saturday’s win over Kansas State.
But against a talented team like LSU, the Crimson Tide’s latest snowball shooting drought just allowed the host Tigers to pull away by an insurmountable margin.
Trailing just 29-25 with 9:08 remaining in the first half after seven straight points from Alex Reese, Alabama missed its next 10 field goal tries and 14-of-16 attempts over a span of 6:22 – the only makes back-to-back layups by freshman reserve Jaylen Forbes – as the Tigers rolled off 14 consecutive points amid an 20-2 run over the previous 6:21 for a game-high 20-point advantage, 49-29, entering the final 2 minutes before halftime.
For the third straight game, Alabama fell flat on the backboards. Only this time it led to a lopsided loss.
LSU outrebounded the Tide 49-31 overall and 35-20 on the defensive end.
But, as was the case Saturday against Kansas State, the real damage came on the offensive end where the Tigers scored the game’s first 20 straight second-chance points.
Those points came courtesy of a convincing 14-5 advantage on the offensive boards through the game’s first 27 ½ minutes, including pulling a 6-0 lead in the early part of the second half.
The last of those offensive boards came in response to a 3-pointer from Forbes to help Alabama cut the lead to 9 with 13:14 remaining. But LSU parlayed steals in back-to-back possessions into a 6-0 run, including on back-to-back putbacks by Aundre Hyatt and Marlon Taylor on the other end to stretch its lead back to double-digits (68-53) with 11:53 left.
The Tide would never cut it within single digits again Wednesday night.
