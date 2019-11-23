TUSCALOOSA — With a heavy gray blanket draped over his lap, protecting his surgically repaired right hip from the chilly November temperatures, Tua Tagovailoa did his best to stay warm from his designated spot behind Alabama’s offensive bench.
Meanwhile, his backup — redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones — did exactly what was asked of him in Tagovailoa’s stead, and likely answered any doubters about the Tua-less Crimson Tide in the process.
Jones, in just his second career start, completed 10-of-12 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Alabama to a convincing 66-3 rout of FCS-level Western Carolina on Saturday, a week ahead of its annual Iron Bowl showdown.
“I think for Mac this was just a good game for him to stay back there and really sharpen his ax and really work on some things that he wanted to work on,” junior center Landon Dickerson said of Jones. “I think it’s good for him, he had a great game. (But) it’s kind of what you expect, it’s next-man-up. So he has a job to do, and I hope he can keep doing it well.”
Tagovailoa, who underwent major surgery Monday in Houston to repair a season-ending hip injury suffered last week at Mississippi State, remained relatively still — outside of occasional squirming — in the passenger seat of an equipment cart parked within earshot of the offensive bench that served as his chariot for the game.
Crimson Tide junior receiver Henry Ruggs III, himself sitting out Saturday’s game with bruised ribs, kept Tagovailoa company while the touchdown-scoring tandem watched their teammates carry on perfectly fine without them. Tagovailoa eventually went back into the locker room with 6 minutes left in the third quarter and a 59-0 lead on the scoreboard.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised Tagovailoa’s ability to continue to lead and provide a positive example to his teammates, even from behind the bench Saturday.
“I don’t think you have to just be (someone) who goes out there and plays to affect other people. I think his spirit and his leadership, his standard of excellence, the example that he sets is something that even though he’s unable to play now, … the players on our team have a tremendous amount of respect for,” Saban said of Tagovailoa.
“I think it encourages them knowing the adversity that he’s having to overcome to give them the opportunity to be the best they can be and appreciate that opportunity. Have gratitude that they can go out there and play and try to emulate a guy that sets a good example like Tua does.”
Ruggs and Tagovailoa were among nine Alabama players sitting out Saturday’s annual pre-Iron Bowl cupcake non-conference game with injuries suffered throughout the season, including five stemming from last weekend’s costly 38-7 win in Starkville, Mississippi.
Not that any of the Tide’s other walking wounded were needed as Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) rolled up 541 total yards of offense while going to its depleted bench midway through the third quarter.
“It’s not easy to overcome something like that, losing a great leader (like Tagovailoa), but I think we’re built for that,” Jones said. “We train every day for the whole year, mentally and physically, so it’s really mental toughness and learning how to rebound and respond to adversity.”
Jones was more than serviceable in Tagovailoa’s place, completing his last eight consecutive passes including a pair of 50-plus yard touchdown passes while directing scoring drives on eight of Alabama’s first 10 offensive series (not counting the final series of the first half).
“I think we played a pretty good game, an efficient game,” Jones said. “That’s what we want to do, be efficient in the passing game and the run game, and move the ball like we’re supposed to.”
Jones was so effective, the Tide were able to insert true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa — the four-star little brother of last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up — into the game less than 3 minutes into the third quarter. The younger Tagovailoa completed 2-of-3 passes for 35 yards and a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Devonta Smith before giving way to fellow freshman Paul Tyson to hand the ball off in the game’s final series.
With Jones running things, Alabama kept things simple on the first offensive series, which ended in a 27-yard field goal by sophomore Joseph Bulovas.
After that, Jones spread his wings a bit, including a screen pass to Smith for a 57-yard touchdown 44 seconds after Xavier McKinney’s first of two interceptions for a 10-0 lead six minutes in.
Jones also completed a 44-yard pass to junior Jerry Jeudy that helped set up a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Brian Robinson Jr. and a 54-yard screen pass to sophomore Jaylen Waddle for a 38-0 advantage with 4:08 left before halftime.
“I thought he threw the ball well,” Saban said of Jones. “We knew with the way that they play defense that we were going to have to take some shots, and he did a good job throwing the ball to grass on some of those posts. … I thought he threw the ball well and was accurate on the deep ball. We just want to keep building on his confidence and our confidence in him that he’s going to go out there and do his job well.”
Waddle led the day receiving with 101 yards on three receptions, while Smith, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, had four catches for 94 yards and his two scores. Junior running back Najee Harris added 78 total yards and two touchdowns to give him 17 combined scores on the season.
“We just know that there’s a standard out there on the field and it doesn’t matter who’s in there, we need to play to that standard,” Dickerson said.
Of course, Jones’ true test comes next weekend across the state as the former three-star Florida product gets his first live taste of the Iron Bowl against No. 15 Auburn (8-3, 4-3 SEC) and its NFL-ready defensive front.
Not that he’s letting any of that get to him.
Instead, Jones is going to approach the game much the same way he’s done in his first two wins as Alabama’s starter, because with Tagovailoa relegated to the sideline at this point, that’s exactly what he is.
“You step in there — it’s a new face at quarterback — and you just try to be yourself and let the guys rally around you, like they did,” Jones said. “Take the pressure off your shoulders and let the guys make plays like they always do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.