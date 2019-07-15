HOOVER — No longer part of the team, Kelly Bryant still couldn’t help but smile from his living room as his former Clemson teammates enacted some sweet revenge during last season’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
A month after formally committing to Missouri, watching Clemson’s 44-16 dismantling of then-No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 7 was certainly a bittersweet experience for Bryant. The quarterback felt the other side of the coin a year before when the Crimson Tide knocked off the top-ranked Tigers in the 2017 Sugar Bowl national semifinal.
“Of course, you’re sitting at home watching the game and I’ve been there for 3-4 years, grinding out with those guys, and (to) not be there … it was bittersweet,” Bryant said Monday on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel. “But at the end of the day I was happy seeing them celebrate and go out like they did. I felt good about it.”
On Monday in Hoover, Bryant — who took advantage of the NCAA’s four-game allowance to redshirt and chose to transfer a month into Clemson's eventual championship season last year — was representing a different set of Tigers (Missouri) on the opening day of the four-day circus that is the Southeastern Conference Media Days.
While his job as Mizzou’s starting quarterback remains his sole focus now, Bryant couldn’t help but gush about how his former teammates claimed their second national championship in the last three years, both coming against the vaunted Crimson Tide.
“It was great to see my brothers win (another) national championship,” Bryant said. “You know just the work that they put in in the offseason, you could see it at the end of the day when they were lifting up that trophy and celebrating. That’s all I could’ve asked for. They went out on the right note.”
Bryant, who struggled as Clemson’s starting quarterback in Alabama’s 24-6 victory in the 2017 national semifinal the year before, said he wasn’t the least bit surprised by how handily his former teammates shut down the Tide with 30 unanswered points in the 44-16 blowout.
“I wasn’t surprised at all because I knew those guys were going to have a good game plan going into the game,” Bryant said Monday. “Just talking to them (beforehand), they felt good about it and it didn’t surprise me any that the game ended the way it did.”
Bryant originally announced his decision to transfer last September 26, one day after Clemson coaches decided to shift gears and start true freshman Trevor Lawrence at quarterback moving forward.
After a couple of difficult months re-entering the recruiting process, he made official visits to SEC programs like Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri. Bryant announced his decision to transfer to Mizzou on Dec. 4, three days after Clemson blew out Pittsburgh to claim its fourth straight ACC championship.
The move ultimately worked out in the Tigers’ favor, especially when the golden-locked Lawrence shredded Alabama’s defense for 347 passing yards and three touchdowns in the national title game.
Of course, not even that performance came as a shock to Bryant.
“The mindset that those guys had, especially on the offensive side of the ball, going into the season, I wasn’t surprised by anything that they did (against Alabama),” Bryant said. “It just goes to credit the guys that they had and the work that they put in prior to the game, and also in the summer, as well.”
Whatever the national perception may be regarding the power shift atop college football following Clemson’s win in January, Bryant has no doubt his ex-teammates are taking it all in stride.
“I can speak for (Clemson), they’re not worried about Alabama or all the other teams that get all the praise,” Bryant said. “They’re just solely focused on Clemson and just controlling what they can control. That used to be the message that I’ve seen and heard throughout the years I was there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.