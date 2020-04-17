TUSCALOOSA — Nate Oats isn’t ready to declare Alabama is done scouring the 2020 market for talent, but the second-year head coach is confident with the Crimson Tide’s five newcomers, four of which were added Wednesday on the first day of the late signing period.
“We’re almost done,” Oats said Thursday on a conference call with local reporters. “Look, I think we’ve got most of what we looked at. I think if there’s a no-brainer that pops up, or if there’s somebody we’ve been heavily involved with, … I’d say we’re almost done and if these are the five that we get, we’re ecstatic about (those) five.”
Those five include Yale graduate transfer forward Jordan Bruner, junior college All-American wing Keon Ellis, versatile wing Darius Miles and five-star combo-guard Josh Primo of Canada, plus four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, also a Canadian native who signed during the early period in November.
“I think all five of these guys have a chance to come in and make an immediate impact. We’re super happy with the class, and we think it gets our program looking a lot more like how we want to play,” Oats said. “Now, we’ve got to get them on campus. … (And) as soon as we can get them on campus and start meshing them with the returning guys we’ve got, I think we’ll be onto something here.”
Those additions come amid a subtraction late Wednesday night when freshman wing Jaylen Forbes formally submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Oats said he and Forbes had a frank discussion about his potential future role over Easter weekend and Forbes made it clear he was seeking a greater role, even if that meant finding it elsewhere.
“Forbes’ role was fairly limited (last season) and we’d kind of talked about where his role would be (next season) and what he needed to work on, and we started talking … on the phone and as we started talking, I just think guys have certain ideas (of how much they’re contributing),” Oats said.
“But you have to do what’s best for the kid too. So while I’d love to have Jaylen in our program — I think he’s a really good roster guy, he brought a lot to our program with just his competitiveness — he also wants a little bit better role, a little more significant role maybe than what he would’ve had.
"While we’re adding five new guys in, we’re also adding three guys (guard Jahvon Quinerly and wings Juwan Gary and James Rojas) that were on the roster — that’s eight potential ‘new’ guys on the roster that are going to be fighting for minutes with not that many left.”
Simply put, Forbes saw the writing on the wall and opted to pursue other options elsewhere.
Now it’s just a waiting game to see if there will be any additional defections, especially regarding the Crimson Tide’s three NBA Draft hopefuls — junior wings Herb Jones and John Petty Jr., and sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr.
All three announced their intention three weeks ago to enter their names into the NBA Draft pool but have not hire an agent, thus keeping their collegiate eligibility intact for a potential return. Oats says there hasn’t been much change in their statuses: “They’re waiting on information.”
“I think with the coronavirus thing, everything is slower just because there’s no workouts going on,” Oats said. “Right now there’s just not a whole lot of new information – they’ve played all the games they’re going to play. They can’t work out for anybody. They’ve gotten all their background data or they’re still in the process of getting it. But until we get a draft order from the NBA and a time when the draft is going to be, it’s going to be hard to get a whole lot of new information.”
With the four new scholarship additions Wednesday, combined with the outgoing transfers of Forbes and freshman center Raymond Hawkins, Alabama is currently sitting with 15 scholarship players — two over the NCAA limit of 13.
Of course, that includes its three NBA hopefuls, which means the Crimson Tide would be at 13 should two of those three elect to remain in the NBA Draft.
The speculation is Jones is the most likely to return to Alabama with plenty to work on, especially from an offensive perspective, while Petty remains a bit of a wildcard, one whose potential return could force another Tide player to look elsewhere for an opportunity.
As Oats confirmed Thursday, Lewis is a virtual first-round “lock” within most NBA circles and is the mostly likely to remain in the Draft with the potential to receive guaranteed money as a first-round selection. But the other two — Jones and Petty — are both serious options to return to school.
“Obviously Kira is leaning more toward being more of a first-round lock, so him and his family have a decision to make. Based on the information they’re getting they have to decide whether he’s staying or going,” Oats said. “With Petty’s situation, I thought he had a really good year and he’s back on NBA teams’ radar. But first-round picks (receive) guaranteed money, second-round picks are not.
“I think it’s one of those deals that if you’ve got guaranteed money, you should probably go. If you don’t, in my opinion you probably shouldn’t, but again that’s a personal decision they have to make. … And I’ve talked to both Herb and his dad — his dad’s a high school coach — they’re not going to make a dumb decision. We’ve (just) got to give them a little more time.”
Currently, the deadline for NBA hopefuls to remove their names from the draft pool and return to school is June 15, though given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding how soon sports will be able to resume, that date remains somewhat flexible.
