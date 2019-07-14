The annual SEC Media Days have arrived.
And after a one-year break, it is back at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.
The Media Days, an annual event dating back to the 1980s and sort of the unofficial start of the college football season in the South, begins today and runs through Thursday with head coaches of all 14 SEC teams and three selected players of each team in town for question-and-answer sessions with a horde of media members.
This year’s event is back in Alabama after being held last year in Atlanta. It had been in Hoover since 1985 prior to last year.
The festivities begin today with representatives from Missouri, Florida and LSU speaking to the media.
The second day on Tuesday features Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, while defending league champion Alabama and head coach Nick Saban along with Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina are in the building on Wednesday.
Thursday’s final day concludes with Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn plus Vanderbilt and Kentucky representatives.
All 14 league coaches return from last year, marking a rare year of no head coaching changes during the off-season.
In addition to Saban, Alabama will be represented by three juniors --- Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Auburn player representatives are seniors Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho. Brown is a defensive tackle, Davison a defensive end, and Wanogho an offensive lineman.
Nine of the 14 SEC teams are sending quarterbacks to represent their squads at the Media Days event, but Auburn is not one of them. The Tigers, who appear set to start a freshman at the position for the first time in Malzahn’s seven-year tenure, are deciding between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the opening first snap on Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas.
Auburn is coming off an 8-5 overall record from last year, but only 3-5 in league play, including losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers finished strong, though, with a 63-14 thumping of Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
Alabama, which opens the season on Aug. 31 against Duke in Atlanta, is coming off a 14-1 season that included a 35-28 SEC Championship Game win over Eastern Division champion Georgia. However, the Tide lost in its final game, 44-16 in the National Championship Game to Clemson.
Below is a look at the 14 teams with the coaches and players who will be attending in Hoover this week.
Monday
Florida
Head coach Dan Mullen
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
LSU
Head coach Ed Orgeron
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Missouri
Head coach Barry Odom
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
Tuesday
Georgia
Head coach Kirby Smart
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Ole Miss
Head coach Matt Luke
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Tennessee
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Head coach Jimbo Fisher
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Wednesday
Alabama
Head coach Nick Saban
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
Head coach Chad Morris
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Mississippi State
Head coach Joe Moorehead
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
South Carolina
Head coach Will Muschamp
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Thursday
Auburn
Head coach Gus Malzahn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Kentucky
Head coach Mark Stoops
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Head coach Derek Mason
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.
