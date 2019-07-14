SEC logo

The annual SEC Media Days have arrived.

And after a one-year break, it is back at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

The Media Days, an annual event dating back to the 1980s and sort of the unofficial start of the college football season in the South, begins today and runs through Thursday with head coaches of all 14 SEC teams and three selected players of each team in town for question-and-answer sessions with a horde of media members.

This year’s event is back in Alabama after being held last year in Atlanta. It had been in Hoover since 1985 prior to last year.

The festivities begin today with representatives from Missouri, Florida and LSU speaking to the media.

The second day on Tuesday features Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, while defending league champion Alabama and head coach Nick Saban along with Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina are in the building on Wednesday.

Thursday’s final day concludes with Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn plus Vanderbilt and Kentucky representatives.

All 14 league coaches return from last year, marking a rare year of no head coaching changes during the off-season.

In addition to Saban, Alabama will be represented by three juniors --- Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Auburn player representatives are seniors Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho. Brown is a defensive tackle, Davison a defensive end, and Wanogho an offensive lineman.

Nine of the 14 SEC teams are sending quarterbacks to represent their squads at the Media Days event, but Auburn is not one of them. The Tigers, who appear set to start a freshman at the position for the first time in Malzahn’s seven-year tenure, are deciding between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the opening first snap on Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas.

Auburn is coming off an 8-5 overall record from last year, but only 3-5 in league play, including losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers finished strong, though, with a 63-14 thumping of Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Alabama, which opens the season on Aug. 31 against Duke in Atlanta, is coming off a 14-1 season that included a 35-28 SEC Championship Game win over Eastern Division champion Georgia. However, the Tide lost in its final game, 44-16 in the National Championship Game to Clemson.

Below is a look at the 14 teams with the coaches and players who will be attending in Hoover this week.

Monday

Florida

Head coach Dan Mullen

Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.

Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

LSU

Head coach Ed Orgeron

Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.

Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Missouri

Head coach Barry Odom

Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.

Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.

DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

Tuesday

Georgia

Head coach Kirby Smart

Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.

J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.

Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Ole Miss

Head coach Matt Luke

Matt Corral, QB, Fr.

Alex Givens, OL, Sr.

MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Tennessee

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt

Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.

Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Texas A&M

Head coach Jimbo Fisher

Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.

Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.

Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Wednesday

Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.

Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.

Arkansas

Head coach Chad Morris

McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.

De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Mississippi State

Head coach Joe Moorehead

Farrod Green, TE, Sr.

Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.

Darryl Williams, C, Sr.

South Carolina

Head coach Will Muschamp

Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.

T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Thursday

Auburn

Head coach Gus Malzahn

Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.

Kentucky

Head coach Mark Stoops

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.

Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.

Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Head coach Derek Mason

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments