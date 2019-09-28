TUSCALOOSA — Even amid a somewhat inconsistent offensive effort Saturday, Tua Tagovailoa still continued to put up video game-like offensive numbers to further cement himself as the greatest quarterback in Alabama history.
The Crimson Tide’s gun-slinging Hawaiian southpaw threw for a program-record six touchdowns as part of another record-shattering performance Saturday, finishing with 418 yards on 26-of-36 passing to go along with another score on the ground in leading No. 2 Alabama to a 59-31 rout of Ole Miss inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Tagovailoa's seven total touchdowns allowed him to easily surpass former Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown responsibility with 86 for his career, with the six scores through the air Saturday giving him 77 all-time, which also tied McCarron for the team's career passing touchdown mark.
"I don't think it says too much about me, I think it says a lot about the guys I'm surrounded by," Tagovailoa said, repeatedly deflecting any individual attention. "Those are the guys that make me look good, those are the guys that make plays for me. It's really those guys."
While admitting it was "good and bad" offensively, Alabama's (5-0, 2-0 SEC) high-powered attack produced its fifth-straight 500-plus yard performance with 573 total yards against Ole Miss (2-3, 1-1 SEC). Of course, much of that came courtesy of the passing game, especially the other-worldly connection between Tagovailoa and junior receiver DeVonta Smith, who also set a couple of records himself with an SEC record-tying five receiving touchdowns and an Alabama record-shattering 274 yards on a career-high 11 catches Saturday.
"Him and Smitty definitely looked in the zone (today)," sophomore receiver Jaylen Waddle said of both. "Their preparation throughout the week was really good, so I think that kind of paid off."
Even Tagovailoa's own teammates couldn't believe some of the numbers.
"That's crazy," junior center Chris Owens said shaking his head. "He's just special. And the thing that I like about him the most is he's never satisfied. He could throw eight touchdowns in a game and he'd find something he needs to do better, or that we need to do better as an offense. Having someone like that who is really talented but never satisfied just makes everyone else want to improve their game as well."
Tagovailoa came into Saturday with 79 total touchdowns, including 71 passing, after amassing 18 (17 passing and one rushing) through the first four games this season. McCarron finished his four-year Alabama career with 80 total touchdowns through 2010-13, 77 of those coming through the air.
Since being named Alabama's starter prior to last season, Tagovailoa has accounted for 73 total touchdowns in the last 20 games, including 25 through the first five games this season.
"Golly, I didn't even know that," Waddle said upon hearing some of the marks his quarterback set Saturday. "But that's Tua — Tua's special. That's kind of a Tua thing."
The only other program passing mark Tagovailoa could be hard pressed to surpass is McCarron's career passing yards record of 9,019 yards. With his second 400-yard passing performance of the season, Tagovailoa is now fourth all-time with 6,320 yards through the air, just 62 behind Brodie Croyle for third place and 1,604 yards behind second-place John Parker Wilson (7,924). At his current pace averaging 343.6 passing yards per game this season, Tagovailoa will surpass Wilson's mark by mid-November and could overtake McCarron in the postseason.
The Crimson Tide enters the first of its two bye weeks this week before meeting Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) in College Station on Oct. 12. The other bye, as usual, is prior to Alabama’s annual showdown with No. 5 LSU in Tuscaloosa on No. 9.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s special teams remained a mixed bag of good and just plain head-scratching efforts Saturday, especially from an inconsistent kicking game.
With true freshman kicker Will Reichard out with a hip flexor, sophomore Joseph Bulovas was just 1-of-2 on field goals Saturday. Bulovas nailed his first field goal from 36 yards after Alabama’s offense stalled five minutes into the second quarter, but couldn’t keep it going as a 29-yard attempt with 5:53 left in the third quarter bounced off the right upright for no score.
Sophomore punter Skyler DeLong punted twice for 60 yards, but had a 23-yarder on his first attempt that led to a 33-yard field goal to put Ole Miss ahead 10-7 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
That compounded a rough start on special teams as Waddle muffed his first punt return opportunity that Ole Miss' A.J. Finley’s recovered at the Alabama 30. Seven plays later, Rebels freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee walked into the end zone with a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 less than 5 minutes into the game.
Waddle ultimately made up for that mistake with a pair of 29-yard punt returns in the second half, but his head coach was still stewing over the early miscue.
"All in all, I was really pleased with the way we played on special teams. But you have to get possession of the ball when they're punting the ball to us, that's the No. 1 thing," head coach Nick Saban said. "You have to get possession of the ball. That's a big field position change when you muff a punt, and that's something we'll continue to work on."
Alabama’s special teams managed to redeem itself somewhat later when sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho got a hand on an Ole Miss’ punt following second-half 3-and-out and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown to go ahead 52-17 with 5:29 remaining in the third.
In other developments, upon returning from his suspension, Deonte Brown found his way back into the rotation within the Crimson Tide’s offensive line Saturday.
Brown, a 338-pound redshirt junior who started five games in SEC play last season, missed the first four games this season while serving the remainder of his six-game suspension levied by the NCAA prior to last season’s College Football Playoff.
Brown entered at left guard with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter and closed out the first half there, and then saw time at right guard in place junior starter Landon Dickerson midway through the third quarter.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday that the plan was to get Brown into Saturday’s game, “probably at both guard positions at some point just to get … some kind of evaluation on him.”
“(Brown is a) very talented guy because he’s a very good athlete, he’s got great balance and body control, and he’s probably the most powerful, explosive guy that we have on the whole offensive line,” Saban said. “When he played for us last year, he played very well at times. Some inconsistency because he was an inexperienced player. … He’s always a guy that we’ve struggled to keep him in shape, to get his weight where it needs to be so he could sustain his performance.”
With Alabama on bye this coming week before traveling to Texas A&M on Oct. 12, it’ll be interesting to see whether Brown can work his way into the first-team line.
