A week after entering the transfer portal, Taulia Tagovailoa announced he plans to play at Maryland next season.
Tagovailoa, who played at Alabama this past season and is the brother of Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa, made the announcement on Twitter
The younger Tagovailoa, who starred at Thompson High School near Birmingham, thanked Alabama coach Nick Saban and his staff for the “opportunity to stay in sweet home Alabama my 1st year in college,” before announcing his decision to play at Maryland.
The Terrapins’ head coach is Mike Locksley, who was offensive coordinator at Alabama when Tagovailoa’s brother Tua was part of the Crimson Tide.
“Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I’m grateful to coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!”
Taulia Tagovailoa was No. 3 on Alabama’s quarterback depth chart most of last season and appeared to remain No. 3 to most observers for the upcoming season behind Mac Jones, who started the last three games last year, and highly-regarded incoming freshman Bryce Young, rated the nation’s top dual-threat QB in the country and the nation’s No. 2 player overall by Rivals.com in this past year’s recruiting class.
The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder expected to redshirt at Alabama last season, but a season-ending hip injury to his brother, Tau, forced Tide coaches to change the plans. Jones moved up to the starter’s role and Tagovailoa moved to No. 2, seeing action in five games. He completed 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown during his limited playing time. He rushed one time for minus 2 yards.
