TUSCALOOSA — For the first time in his Alabama career, Tua Tagovailoa will be unavailable to play this week after undergoing a tightrope procedure on his right ankle to help heal a high ankle sprain suffered last weekend against Tennessee.
Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Arkansas and his status moving forward remains up in the air, though a bye week next week could provide enough of a cushion for him to heal up in time to return for a huge matchup against No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9.
But in the meantime, Alabama turns its offense over to sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, who will make his first career start Saturday after mostly appearing in mop-up duty as Tagovailoa’s backup this season.
Stepping in for a Heisman Trophy candidate is a daunting task for anyone, but if anybody can handle it, it appears the usually confident Jones is up for the task, doing his best to assert himself as a leader on offense this week according to head coach Nick Saban.
“He’s been good. He’s been really good. His disposition has been good and he’s executed really well,” Saban said of Jones on Wednesday. “I think everybody’s got to focus on finishing and doing their job. Mac’s got to do his job and everybody else has got to do their job, and that will be the best way for us to be able to execute.”
Still, there are certainly ways that the top-ranked Crimson Tide can help facilitate some of that execution, and make Jones’ job easier in the process Saturday.
One of the best ways to help any quarterback is to get the ball out of his hands and into those of his playmakers. And at Alabama, that includes dynamic former five-star running back Najee Harris, who has posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career.
In fact, Harris is averaging exactly 100 rushing yards over his last four straight games and more than 6 yards per carry in his last six games after a somewhat slow start to his season. Through seven games, Harris ranks sixth in the SEC with 586 rushing yards and s just three rushing touchdowns on the season.
“That just goes to show our improvement and our dedication to getting better week by week,” junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood said of Harris’ back-to-back rushing performances. “(We’re) just improving in all facets of the game.”
Part of that improvement has coincided with the return of 340-pound right guard Deonte Brown to the starting lineup, as the redshirt junior has paired with 360-pound true freshman left guard Evan Neal to create a powerful guard tandem on either side of new junior center Landon Dickerson.
“I feel like Deonte Brown (is) a very powerful dude, so he can run a lot more gap schemes and inside zones and stuff like that,” Leatherwood said. “Him being on the line has definitely helped us. He’s a good player, a good big, strong dude, so he can do those runs like that.”
Although the Crimson Tide hasn’t quite taken the traditional ground-and-pound approach to offense this season, a return to the old ways could certainly be beneficial Saturday, especially against a Razorbacks run defense that ranks 13th in the SEC allowing 193 rushing yards per game this season.
While Tagovailoa may have gotten a bit frustrated by all the talk about Alabama’s affinity for slant and underneath routes, they will be Jones’ best friend in his first start Saturday.
Prior to last weekend, only about 20 percent of Tagovailoa’s completions actually came via slants or crossing patterns, a figure that, while surprising giving the success of those routes, should go up with Jones behind center.
When Jones entered last Saturday’s game in place of Tagovailoa against Tennessee, his first pass was a screen that Jaylen Waddle took for a 13-yard gain. Those sorts of passes allow Jones to get the ball out of his hands as quickly as possible, and into the hands of the more experienced playmakers on offense.
As Saban pointed out, while Jones was just 6-of-11 for 72 yards last Saturday, two of his incompletions were drops by the receivers. Some of that could be attributed to a new passer being thrust into the equation, but after a week of practice leading up to this game, that shouldn’t be as much of a problem Saturday.
“What’s more important is all the players around the guy play well,” Saban said . “We dropped two passes last week in critical situations in the game that would’ve made a big difference in how Mac performed, and guys were wide open and just dropped the ball.”
Ultimately, though, it’s on Jones to distribute the ball effectively, and one way to get that down is to make things easier with short, timing routes that don’t require a lot of over-thinking or arm strength, both of which have been weaknesses for Jones.
“I think with Mac it’s not a matter of arm talent or ability, it’s staying focused and being able to execute on a consistent basis and make good choices and decisions and not think about it too much and just take what the defense gives,” Saban said Monday. “When he’s done that he’s been very, very effective and that’s what we’ve worked with him on throughout the season. And for the most part he’s done a pretty good job of that.”
