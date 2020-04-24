TUSCALOOSA — Whether it was the blond streak in his hair or the self-drawn cartoon tattoos that line his body, Xavier McKinney has always managed to stick out — even within Alabama's defense.
"It was just like something that really kept me level-headed,” McKinney told 247Sports.com last season. “I found my peace with it. Something in my free time, if I wasn’t doing anything or maybe if I was stressed about something then I would just start drawing and put on some music. It relaxed me, so I kept doing it, and eventually, I realized I was actually pretty good at it.”
For the last two years, McKinney has been a staple in the Crimson Tide secondary, roaming in coverage or creeping near the line of scrimmage, as the versatile strong safety repeatedly made his mark all across the field.
Now he'll have the chance to do that in the NFL after McKinney was selected by the New York Giants at No. 36 overall in the top half of the second round Friday on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Roughly an hour later, fellow Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs became the second Crimson Tide selection Friday when the Dallas Cowboys took the 6-foot-2 corner as the 51st overall pick in Round 2.
Five picks later at No. 56, the Dolphins added another Alabama player, selecting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
The three bumped Alabama’s total of top three round picks in the NFL Draft since 2010 to 56, with several more expected in the third round which was still in progress.
And the Alabama connection didn’t stop there in the draft. Former Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played this past season at Oklahoma, was selected as the 53rd pick overall, going to the Philadelphia Eagles.
McKinney follows in the lofty footsteps of fellow former Crimson Tide safeties like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Mark Barron, Landon Collins and, more recently, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Of those, Collins was the lone second-round pick as the No. 33 overall selection by the Giants in 2015, while Clinton-Dix, Barron and Fitzpatrick were all first round selections.
After having four players taken in the Top 15 of Round 1 on Thursday, McKinney followed Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5, Miami Dolphins), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10, Cleveland Browns) and receivers Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos).
A two-year starter at strong safety, McKinney started all 28 games over the past two seasons at Alabama, capping his three-year Tide career with 176 total tackles, 13 for loss, 15 pass breakups, six sacks and five interceptions during that time.
Meanwhile, Diggs followed in his older brother Stefon’s footsteps into the NFL.
Stefon Diggs, a six-year pro entering his first year with the Buffalo Bills, stepped up at 14 years old to helped raise Trevon and middle brother Mar'Sean after their father, Aron Diggs, died in January 2008 at 39 years old due to congestive heart failure. Trevon and Mar'Sean were 9 and 12 at the time.
"He's like my dad, honestly. He was there for me when my father passed, so he's always taken care of me," Trevon told NFL.com earlier this year. "I've always asked him about everything, no matter what. At 2 o'clock in the morning, I'm asking him questions. I called him last night ... every day. I'm asking him about his experiences, his process, how he manages. There are a lot of things I ask him."
As a second-round pick, Trevon has bragging rights over Stefon, who was a fifth-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason for a first-round pick the Vikings used to take LSU receiver Justin Jefferson on Thursday night
After originally coming to Tuscaloosa as a receiver, Trevon Diggs finished his injury-plagued Alabama career with 68 total tackles, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions in four seasons, starting the last two on the outside.
