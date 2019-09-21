TUSCALOOSA — Alabama started four true freshmen along its defensive front seven for the first time in the Nick Saban era on Saturday and the young unit held its own, thanks in part to a simplification defensively.
Still, while Southern Miss managed to take advantage of the Crimson Tide’s youth on its only touchdown of the first half, the youngsters proved more than capable throughout much of Saturday’s 49-7 non-conference win inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"I think we played better today," Saban said after the game. "We were simpler in terms of the plan and the adjustments that we wanted to make in the game, which I think helped the young players especially. But I thought the players did a pretty good job adjusting to a lot of the stuff, and some stuff we did not practice."
Alabama’s mostly-inexperienced defensive front seven got even younger when redshirt junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis sat out Saturday’s game, with redshirt sophomore Christopher Allen making his first career start in Lewis’ place.
Lewis was held out of practice all week after hyperextending his knee last Saturday against South Carolina and elected to undergo a minor procedure that should help with the healing process. The Tide could have him back on the field for next week's return to SEC play against Ole Miss.
"We're always going to do things relative to what's in the best interest of the player, we left it up to Terrell and he wanted to do it to get well as soon as possible," Saban said of Lewis. "So I think by next Tuesday we're hopeful he'll be able to get back in the swing of things and do things the right way, and be able to play next week. But it's always going to be day-to-day in terms of how he responds to the treatment."
Coming into the week, Lewis led the Crimson Tide (3-0) with three tackles for loss on the season.
Of course, Allen wasn’t the only member of the Crimson Tide defensive front seven making his first career start Saturday as true freshman defensive end Justin Eboigbe was announced as a starter in place of injured junior end LaBryan Ray (foot), who underwent surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss at least six weeks in recovery.
Eboigbe became the fourth true freshman to start on Alabama’s defensive front seven, joining nose guard D.J. Dale and inside linebackers Christian Harris and Shane Lee. Harris and Lee have started the first four games of the season at the Will and Mike linebacker spots in place of injured veterans Joshua McMillon and Dylan Moses, both of whom suffered season-ending ACL injuries during the preseason.
The simplifying of the defense, which included only utilizing Harris in nickel formations only, allowed some of the younger players to compartmentalize what they were doing play-to-play.
"I feel like it helped them a lot, everybody just being on the same page of playing football," senior cornerback Trevon Diggs, who pulled in a first-quarter interception Saturday. "At the end of the day, it don't matter what call you get or whatever coach calls, you have to play the call, you have to play football. So by making it simpler, we just go out there and play football."
While the defense was especially effective on third downs Saturday, limiting Southern Miss to just 2-of-11 third-down conversions, there were still a few mental lapses that proved costly. That including allowing a 37-yard gain by Golden Eagles running back De'Michael Harris on third-and-5 during its sixth offensive series late in the second quarter. That gain, compounded with 15-yard personal foul penalty by sophomore cornerback Josh Jobe, set Southern Miss up deep inside Alabama's red zone for the only time in the game.
"I think the plays that they made on us today were on things that we didn't execute well," Saban said. "The wheel route that they hit right before the half that set up the score and the penalty added on to that that gave them the ball in the red zone. Somebody has the guy man-to-man, you have to play them, the throw-back boot."
That series was especially difficult to swallow after Dale, who started the first four games at nose guard, left the game not to return after suffering a patella tendon strain with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter after getting caught up on a first-and-goal play.
Dale is believed to be "OK," according to Saban but will be day-to-day moving forward.
One play later, Southern Miss crossed the goal line for the only time Saturday as Harris outraced Christian Harris to the right corner of the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Abraham to pull within 28-7 with 1:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Alabama’s Harris, who was replaced in the second half last week against South Carolina after repeated mistakes, still showed improvement with six total tackles on the day, including 1 ½ for loss Saturday.
“We have confidence in Christian Harris, I thought that he played better today," Saban said. "He just played in nickel, we played a lot of dime today when they were in four wideouts, part of the reason for that is it minimizes what he has to prepare for and what he has to do in a game. I thought he did a much better job today."
