COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unable to find much success on the ground, Alabama and Najee Harris took to the air, literally.
The Crimson Tide’s dynamic junior running back caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including running over one South Carolina defender and then hurdling another for a 42-yard score, as No. 2 Alabama unleashed its potent aerial attack early and often in a 47-23 win over the host Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“I just knew it was fourth-and-3 and I had to make a play for the team and get a spark,” Harris said. “We needed a spark, so I guess that was it.”
Harris combined for 103 of his 123 total yards in the first half, including 76 on four receptions, the last coming on a catch-and-run that is sure to make SportsCenter’s Top 10.
“I thought (Harris) did a great job,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He made one guy miss, he broke another tackle, he jumped over another guy. Pretty good.”
Rather than taking the handoff on fourth-and-2 following three consecutive rushes, Harris came out of the backfield and caught a dump-off pass from Tagovailoa over the flat at the 40.
After turning upfield, the 6-foot-2 and 230-pound Harris shrugged off an off-balance tackle from South Carolina safety D.J. Wonnum at the 30-yard line without so much as breaking stride. Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick then tried to go low and Harris countered with one of his patented hurdles, easily clearing the sophomore and rumbling the final 17 yards into the end zone for the 42-yard touchdown to put Alabama ahead 24-10 with 7:40 remaining in the second quarter.
“I saw (Roderick) looking at my legs coming from a distance, and I didn’t want to lower my shoulder, so I just felt like it was faster to hurdle,” Harris said. “I guess that was a time to hurdle.”
Harris also started the Crimson Tide scoring off with a 24-yard touchdown reception to get on the board 2:39 into the game. Harris finished with just 36 rushing yards on seven carries while fellow junior tailback Brian Robinson Jr. added 33 yards on eight carries.
Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied a career-best with five touchdowns on 28-of-36 passing in the game as Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) appeared to almost completely abandon its once powerful run game, which amassed just 77 rushing yards on 24 carries in the game. That included just 26 yards on nine first-half rushes.
“I thought when we did run the ball, we ran it fairly effectively,” Saban said. “We got a hat on a hat, and we had a lot of positive runs. We just didn’t run it much.”
It was the first time in the Crimson Tide’s last 70 games that it didn’t eclipse 100 yards rushing as team.
Alabama’s program-record 495 passing yards surpassed the previous program-high of 484 in a 49-26 loss to rival Auburn in the 1969 Iron Bowl.
While acknowledging the heavy dependency on the passing attack was more a result of run-pass option plays and South Carolina’s attention to stopping the run with six or more players around the line of scrimmage, Saban admitted the 25-to-39 run-to-pass play differential and 419-yard difference in production was at least a bit disconcerting, especially as Alabama continues to face tougher and tougher competition down the stretch.
"I'm not apologizing for that because we continue to make plays,” Saban said. “But I don't think you can totally depend on that. Last year we got to where we were so good at (passing) that we weren't doing other things well. And when we played really good teams at the end (of the season), we couldn't do enough other things to be effective."
For evidence of the Tide’s struggles on the ground, look no further than its failure to punch it in on a first-and-goal from South Carolina’s 4-yard line late in the third quarter.
Following a 12-yard pass play to tight end Major Tennison to the 4, a 2-yard loss by Harris and a 1-yard loss by Robinson flanked a 4-yard completion to receiver Jerry Jeudy to get as close as the 2 before freshman kicker Will Reichard capped the 13-play, 50-yard series with a 21-yard field goal.
“We’ve got a lot to work on, you know, it’s not hard to see that,” Harris said of the rushing performance. “But it’s just about finding our identity. It’s the first few games and we’re just trying to see all the stuff we’ve got to work on. People make it seem like we can’t run the ball but it’s (just) everybody’s stopping the run first, so what do you expect, you know? We’re going to work on it though.”
Tagovailoa also added an 81-yard touchdown pass to speedy junior receiver Henry Ruggs III to go ahead 14-3 with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter, and a 42-yard strike to receiver DeVonta Smith for a 31-13 lead 5:08 into the third quarter. Smith added an 11-yard touchdown catch with 13:41 left in the game but Reichard missed the extra point try to lead 40-16.
Smith led the day with eight receptions for 136 yards and the two scores while Ruggs added 122 yards on six receptions.
“I think as a quarterback you’ve got to expect to throw the ball a lot, whether you want to or not,” Tagovailoa said. “I think the game plan coming into this game was to be aggressive within the perimeters, so on bubble throws, with how much they stacked the box. So we took our chances, took our shots and were pretty good with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.