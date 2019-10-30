TUSCALOOSA — Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his tightrope ankle surgery on Oct. 20, though he was severely limited according to head coach Nick Saban.
“Tua was able to take some snaps today at practice, did a few things (against) air but was not involved in any team situations,” Saban said in his post-practice press conference “Again, this is going to be a day-by-day, game-day decision. And there’s nothing really else I can say about it.”
Tagovailoa was not visible during a shortened open media viewing period, though he managed to participate in some activities prior to the media’s arrival or after reporters exited the team’s indoor practice facility earlier Wednesday.
Saban also said Tagovailoa has maintained a good attitude while going through the rehab process.
“I can tell you that his mentality has been really good in terms of how he’s working, the things he’s doing and how he’s progressing in his attitude toward trying to get back on the field and trying to progress,” Saban added. “So that’s always a good sign.”
Of course, as far as LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron is concerned, there’s “no doubt” Tagovailoa will be behind center for Alabama on Nov. 9.
Forristall has surgery: Alabama’s overloaded injury report added another victim this weekend when junior tight end Miller Forristall recently underwent throat surgery for a voice-box injury suffered last Saturday against Arkansas.
Forristall, a redshirt junior who also missed all but three games in 2017 with an ACL tear, is expected to be out the rest of the regular season but remains a possibility to return for the postseason.
Saban said sophomore Major Tennison is a candidate to step into Forristall’s starting tight end role, while true freshman Jahleel Billingsley is developing and could be an option down the stretch.
LSU’s Delpit expected to play vs. Bama: Tagovailoa isn’t alone as a game-time decision for next Saturday’s showdown.
LSU junior safety Grant Delpit (ankle) — a potential high first-round draft pick like Tagovailoa — is largely expected to play.
“I feel like Grant Delpit is going to be ready, (but) it’s going to be close,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
“I don’t know how much he’s going to practice this week or the next week, but I do believe he’ll be game-time ready.”
Delpit suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s game against Auburn and hasn’t returned to the practice field this week.
