STARKVILLE, Miss. — For the first 26:59 of Saturday’s game, Tua Tagovailoa appeared back to his Heisman Trophy-contending form.
But in an instant, all that went out the window as Alabama’s still-recovering starting quarterback writhed in pain after a nasty-looking pressure and hit on third-and-4 with 3:01 remaining before halftime in the 38-7 rout of host Mississippi State inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
Tagovailoa, who underwent a tightrope procedure on his right ankle less than four weeks ago, suffered what is believed to be a season-ending dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture, according to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles.
Two Mississippi State defenders rolled up on him during the third-down play. Tagovailoa threw the ball away and went down under the pressure. His nose was bleeding after his helmet was ripped off during the fall, but he also was favoring his right leg. He had to be carted off the field and wouldn’t return.
He was airlifted to St. Vincent's in Birmingham where he underwent a CAT scan and MRI to determine the severity of the injury, according to head coach Nick Saban.
Renowned orthopedic surgeon and ESPN medical expert Dr. Mark Adickes told the Montgomery Advertiser that Tagovailoa was likely to miss a year in recovery if there's a fracture as has been reported.
"We're looking at probably a year recovery, honestly, before he's ready to go," Adickes said. "Six months at the earliest, but more likely, before he really feels more like himself it'll be a year."
Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa completed his first nine passes of the game and led No. 5 Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) to touchdowns on its first five offensive series. He returned to the field with 3:42 remaining in the first half and the Crimson Tide already leading 35-7. Tagovailoa finished the first half 14-of-18, including a throwaway after being flushed from the pocket on his fateful final play.
"I feel like he felt comfortable back there, he wasn't focusing too much on his ankle, he was just going out there and competing like he always does," said junior receiver Jerry Jeudy, who finished the game with seven receptions for 114 yards, including 104 yards in the first half with Tagovailoa at quarterback.
"I know it's frustrating for him, knowing how competitive he is. He just wants to go out and play football, the game he loves. But it's very frustrating to see your starting quarterback go down."
Mississippi State defenders Leo Lewis and Marquiss Spencer pulled Tagovailoa down from behind before rolling over top of last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up. He remained down on the turf in obvious pain for several minutes as trainers attended to him.
Tagovailoa's injury — and those of several others throughout the game — put a dark cloud over an otherwise bounce-back effort for Alabama, which lost 46-41 to No. 1 LSU a week ago in Tuscaloosa.
Tide senior defensive end Raekwon Davis, freshman nose guard D.J. Dale and junior receiver Henry Ruggs also left the game with, with Davis exiting minutes after Tagovailoa and needing to be carted to the locker room after not being able to put any weight on his left leg. Davis suffered a sprained ankle, Dale a "twisted knee" and Ruggs left in the third quarter with bruised ribs, according to Saban.
“We can second-guess ourselves all we want,” Saban said. “I don’t really make a lot of decisions based on guys getting hurt. Or I would’ve taken Raekwon out and Ruggs out and everybody else that got hurt today out.”
A game-time decision to even start the game Saturday after being limited at practice all week with a sore right ankle, Tagovailoa threw for 256 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to running back Najee Harris and receiver Jaylen Waddle.
“The way I look a this whole thing is, Tua’s our No. 1 quarterback, (and) if he’s physically able to play, we wanted to play him in the game," Saban explained. "That’s what he wanted to do, that’s what our team wanted to do.
“If I would know that anything bad was going to happen, we certainly wouldn’t have put him in that situation. But we’re a team that’s trying to get better in the long-term in the long run and see if we can finish the season the way we want.”
When he was in the game, Tagovailoa connected with Jeudy six times for 104 yards in the first half, as the pair combined to help Alabama start 5-for-5 on third down in the game, including completions of 37-, 15- and 12-yards on three of the four third downs. That helped the Crimson Tide take an early 35-7 advantage with five consecutive touchdown-scoring drives to start the game.
Backup quarterback Mac Jones started the second half in Tagovailoa's place and finished 7-of-11 passing for 94 yards, but Alabama's offense clearly lagged without its starter behind center, managing just 182 total yards over the final 30 minutes of action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.