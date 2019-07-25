Both the Auburn and Alabama men’s basketball teams will host games in the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 25 on the upcoming basketball season.
Auburn, a national semifinalist this past season, will host Iowa State at Auburn Arena, while Alabama will entertain Kansas State at Coleman Coliseum.
Iowa State finished 23-12 last year and reached the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to Ohio State. Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 regular-season co-champions, finished 25-9 before being upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by UC-Irvine.
Times have not been announced for either game.
One of the headline matchups is Kentucky visiting 2019 NCAA Tournament runner-up Texas Tech and Kansas hosting Tennessee.
The other Jan. 25 matchups between these two conferences include TCU at Arkansas, Baylor at Florida, LSU at Texas, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at West Virginia and Oklahoma State at Texas A&M.
Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt are the four SEC teams that won't be playing in this year's challenge.
This will mark the second straight year that Tennessee and Kansas have faced off. Kansas beat Tennessee 87-81 in overtime at the NIT Season Tip Off last year in New York.
The LSU-Texas game matches two coaches who used to work together. LSU coach Will Wade was an assistant on Texas coach Shaka Smart's staff at VCU from 2009-13.
ESPN will provide coverage of all games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The start times and complete television information to be released later.
