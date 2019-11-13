AUBURN - Auburn can finally draw its line in the turf.
Auburn has played on the road more than at home so far this season, with all its games against ranked opponents being away from the Plains. But Auburn is finally hosting ‘the big game’ here on the stretch run of the season — meaning, finally, the Tigers’ players can play in their own backyard, and, finally, the fans in orange and blue.
Auburn will host No. 4 Georgia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium, marking the first time this season the Tigers get the chance to play a ranked team at home.
Auburn has played three big games away from home against teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff committee’s top 11. They played a fourth game at Texas A&M against an Aggies team that was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time.
Now in November, the schedule brings about some balance for Auburn, as the team hosts its two most bitter rivals right where the Tigers want them.
Auburn will play No. 5 Alabama on Nov. 30 after a tune-up with Samford and this Saturday’s showdown with Georgia.
“I know they’ll bring it this week,” Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson said of the home Auburn fans.
Auburn played the committee’s No. 6 team, Oregon, in the season opener at a neutral site in AT&T Stadium in Texas. Auburn suffered its only two losses this season on the road in two of the most daunting venues in college football, losing to No. 11 Florida in The Swamp on Oct. 5 before falling to now-No. 1 LSU in Death Valley on Oct. 26.
Before Auburn returned home to face Ole Miss last Saturday in Jordan-Hare, Auburn had played away from home five times this season as compared to just three home games in the schedule’s first eight contests.
Auburn’s offense is averaging 524.3 yards per game at home this season, compared to 345.8 yards per game away from home this year.
“Obviously, the facts are that it’s just a little bit easier to communicate, and it’s not as loud out there on the field,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “So, I feel like the atmosphere really helps as far as adrenaline and things like that.
“When you’re at home, you just somehow play better. I think that it’ll be really good for us this Saturday. Obviously, because they’re such a good defense, it’ll help a lot, being at home.”
Nix was thrust into an unenviable position as a freshman, in any way you consider it, being thrown to the wolves having to play Oregon, Florida and LSU all away from home all in his first eight games as a collegiate player.
But down the stretch he — and his teammates — have the chance to prove what they’re capable of doing when the deck isn’t stacked against the team.
“It’s just the comfort that we have,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Our quarterback is a young guy and he’s played better at home. I think this year that sets well for us.
“Offensively we have a huge challenge against their defense, no matter if you’re playing in the parking lot, or here, or there. But we’ve got a great home-field advantage. I think that has a lot to do with it, no only offensively, but everything.”
Auburn’s defense is allowing 372.6 yards per game in games away from home this season, and only 286 yards per game in Jordan-Hare.
Dinson one of a handful of Auburn players who posted a challenge to Auburn fans on social media after Auburn’s game against Ole Miss, which saw most of the student section leave the game apparently escaping the cold as Auburn held on for a 20-14 win against the Rebels.
Dinson said it wasn’t even about the student section for him. The alums were part of the same challenge, for him.
“The whole month, we were on the road, and we were coming back. I just wanted the energy to be high in Jordan-Hare. I know how it can be,” he said. “It’s just Auburn Family — you know, I’m just calling the Family out a little bit. Bring some juice, bring some energy.”
He’s confident Auburn will do just that on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.