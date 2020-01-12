Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY. * VISIBILITY...1/2 MILE OR LESS * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITY DURING MORNING COMMUTE HOURS PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&