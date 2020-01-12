AUBURN - Alabama’s players jumped for joy near midcourt, their coach stomping her feet in excitement over the Auburn Arena floor.
Alabama drilled Auburn 75-48 on Sunday to keep Auburn winless in SEC play, that celebration for Alabama coming when Alabama went up 20 in the third quarter, after a timeout following another in a seemingly endless barrage of 3-pointers by the Tide.
Auburn played near its worst as Alabama caught hot in what looked like a perfect-storm disaster for Auburn.
Auburn led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, but when Auburn’s shots stopped falling — and Alabama’s did — Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said she saw a snowball effect avalanche over her young team.
Alabama drilled eight 3-pointers in the third quarter as it pulled away. The Tide charged back from that first-quarter deficit to make it 33-26 at the half, and then opened the second half on a 13-0 run.
Alabama’s Cierra Johnson made that aforementioned 3-ball to make it 46-26 in the third quarter, before Brittany Davis drilled another to make it 49-26 with four minutes left in the frame to cap that run.
Auburn played without star senior guard Daisa Alexander, out for the a second consecutive game after suffering an ankle injury against Arkansas.
