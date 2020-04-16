AUBURN - If he can’t be out on the football field, Nick Brahms would rather at least be talking football. And if the rising junior at center can’t be with his teammates and coaches, he’d rather at least be calling them up.
Brahms and his Auburn football teammates are still trying to make the most of in-home instruction in isolation, with campuses shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. But they learned Thursday that they’ll soon be freed up to work more with what little they have in self-quarantine.
The NCAA announced Thursday that it is doubling the time that it is allowing for teams to hold virtual meetings, now allowing eight hours per week of virtual instruction as opposed to the four which teams like Auburn have been working with recently.
Auburn has spent that time pairing coaches with players on video calls, trying to install the schemes that they would’ve worked on out on the field during spring practice.
Of course, for Brahms, the opportunity for the team to spend more time together is a welcome one — and he says it comes at a good time with Auburn wrapping up final exams soon.
The NCAA’s new allowance goes into effect Monday, and is set to continue through to May 31. Auburn’s last week of online classes is next week and then final exams will wrap up by May 1.
Then, they can focus even more on football — and they’ll have more time with their coaches to do just that.
“Right now, I think we’re accomplishing a good amount with installs and doing all that,” Brahms said on a video conference call with reporters later in the day Thursday. “I have no problem with going to eight.
“If we can get more done throughout the week, we might as well. Especially with classes coming to an end pretty soon, with exams and stuff, we’re definitely going to have more free time throughout the day and in the evenings.
“So, I’d rather be talking ball than playing Xbox,” Brahms laughed.
The NCAA’s new rule applies to all Division I teams in all sports. At Auburn, summer’s online classes start May 20, so for a three-week span Auburn’s players will have the chance to focus even more on football, and in that time the added time allowed by the NCAA could be especially beneficial.
Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt said last week that those instruction periods with the coaches fly by — holding up his hand to snap his fingers in front of his webcam, saying those four hours go by “just like that.”
His fellow linebacker, Chandler Wooten, echoed that Thursday.
“I feel like we’re not really doing too much at home right now anyway,” Wooten said, speaking on the conference call just before Brahms.
“It’s been different,” he said of those conference-call meetings. “This is an unprecedented time. We’ve never seen nothing like this. These virtual meetings have been different, but at the same time very informative.
“We didn’t get to go through spring so we’ve got newcomers and young freshmen — people who have been here a year that have to re-learn the playbook, freshmen and stuff like that. We’ve been trying to do the installs, learn as we go and trying to make the best of the situation.”
That’s still the story for Auburn football, with the Tigers making the most of what they have right now, and doing their best to operate on the fly.
In that way, the Tigers are just like everyone else.
