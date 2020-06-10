AUBURN --- Auburn has picked up a new backup for Bo Nix, with former Bowling Green quarterback and graduate transfer Grant Loy announcing Wednesday afternoon that he’s headed to Auburn.
Loy will be a redshirt senior this fall for the Tigers. He could fill a void left by Joey Gatewood after he left the program last season, and left Auburn without an option outside Nix and project quarterback Cord Sandberg, a former minor league baseball player.
Loy threw six passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year for Bowling Green, starting in seven games and playing in all 12 as the Falcons went 3-9. He announced his intention to transfer from Bowling Green last December.
At 6-foot-5, he also showed a presence as a rushing threat last year, rushing for 427 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries. His 1,137 passing yards came on 115-of-204 passing.
In May, Auburn added another quarterback transfer in Cam Newton’s younger brother Caylin Newton, coming to Auburn after two seasons as a star quarterback at Howard.
