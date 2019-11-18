AUBURN - This one hurt the worst, K.J. Britt said.
Auburn’s middle linebacker was probably sick to his stomach Saturday night, sitting outside the Auburn locker room just after the team’s 21-14 loss to Georgia.
This one was hard to swallow, he said. “Harder than the first two losses we had,” he said.
Auburn’s back where it started, in so many ways. One of the team’s last chances to prove itself on a national stage has slipped away, and Auburn’s still seeking its first big win to kick-start the turnaround. There’s only one big opportunity left: Auburn plays the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30 after Saturday’s tune-up against Samford.
Internally, there’s nothing Auburn can do but get back to work.
Derrick Brown said he can’t fathom anyone treating it any other way. The star defensive tackle didn’t blame anyone any more than his own defense, sitting there in that room near where Britt spoke.
Swarmed by reporters at the podium in there, quarterback Bo Nix said the team would be ready for Samford and ready for Alabama. Defensive end Marlon Davidson said the team will always fight.
As fans all around on the outside languished the team’s falling short of their high expectations, Britt was asked what the team has left to play for, and in a candid moment he explained it:
“We’ve got a lot to play for. We’re playing for our brothers. We can’t make everybody happy but we’ve got to make us happy,” Britt said.
It seemed apparent that some of that outside noise had gotten to him.
“I’ve got to play for Bo. Bo’s got to play for me. I’ve got to play for Marlon. Marlon’s got to play for me.” He mentioned Brown, too.
“I mean, everybody knows you want to win a national championship but you’ve got to play for your livelihood. That’s a big thing, man,” Britt shook his head. “We work hard. We work hard, 365 days a year, for 12 to 14 moments in a year, with 60 minutes. That’s what we’ve got to play for.”
Auburn did not practice Sunday. It has canceled its light Sunday practice one other time earlier this season, the day after the LSU game. The Tigers likely met with coaches behind closed doors, watching film and re-focusing.
That’s not where those with high expectations wanted Auburn to be right now. In the game, Gus Malzahn’s offense fought through major struggles for three quarters, then in the fourth showed familiar flashes of brilliance — and a day later, the future of Auburn football seems no less certain than it was before kickoff.
“The future is still bright, man,” Auburn’s senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “We’ve got some really good players, really good young players, on offense and defense. The future’s always bright for Auburn.”
Dinson had just been asked how he would address skeptics who aren’t ‘all in’ on Malzahn running the team or Nix running the offense. Dinson had been outspoken about the fans at one point earlier this season, calling out the energy in Jordan-Hare after Auburn’s survival win over Ole Miss at home.
“I’d just say, man, if you’re all in, you’re all in. If you’re not, you’re not. To be honest with you,” Dinson answered with a shrug. “But, you know, besides that point, I feel like the fans, they showed up tonight.
“I don’t really have nothing to say — but the fans tonight, man, I love them. They showed out and they made a difference.”
That much was certain. The capacity crowd in Jordan-Hare was roaring even after Auburn entered the fourth quarter down 21-0. The fans stuck with the team as it mounted their comeback bid.
Where everyone goes from here, only history will say.
“I believe it is,” Britt said, when asked if the future is still bright with the way things are on the Plains. “We’ve just got to finish this year.
“Just got to get better,” he also said. “That’s what’s going on in the locker room. That’s what’s going on in my mind. We’ve just got to get better.
"We lost but we’ve got to go back to the drawing board. We’ve got to get better, man. Go back, try to correct the mistakes, man, and try to finish up the season with these last two wins.”
