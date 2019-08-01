AUBURN – Fresh off a run to the Final Four, the Auburn men’s basketball team and head coach Bruce Pearl announced their non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season.
Ten teams on the slate produced 20-win campaigns last year, while eight opponents earned postseason bids.
“Once again, our staff has put together a great non-conference schedule,” Pearl said. “To get N.C. State and Iowa State at home and play at incredible neutral-site venues in Annapolis against Davidson, in Brooklyn against a good field and in Birmingham for the Mike Slive Invitational vs. Saint Louis are great opportunities. Neutral-site games really help our team get ready for NCAA Tournament play.”
Following an exhibition vs. Eckerd College, the Tigers host Georgia Southern in the season opener, Nov. 5. The Tigers are then set to take part in the sixth annual Veterans Classic, Nov. 8 in Annapolis, Md. Auburn is slated to face Atlantic 10 contender Davidson, which has played in either the NCAA Tournament or the NIT in seven of the last eight seasons.
In their first true road game of the season, the Tigers make the short trip to Mobile to square off with South Alabama on Nov. 12. The Tigers will be the first Power Five team to visit the Jaguars since LSU in 2010, and it will be the first time the program visits Mobile since 2007.
Auburn then hosts a pair of games vs. Cal State Northridge (Nov. 15) and Colgate (Nov. 18) as part of the regional rounds in the Legends Classic. The main event, staged in Brooklyn, N.Y., pits the Tigers against New Mexico on Nov. 25. Auburn is then scheduled to face either Richmond or Wisconsin on Nov. 26.
After the Thanksgiving break, Auburn returns to the hardwood for a clash with Furman inside Auburn Arena on Dec. 5 before taking its show to Birmingham for the annual Mike Slive Invitational on Dec. 14 against Saint Louis, winners of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament a season ago.
The Tigers complete the back end of a home-and-home series with N.C State on Dec. 19, before welcoming Lehigh to Auburn on Dec. 21.
Ahead of the 2020 Southeastern Conference slate, Auburn takes on Lipscomb at Auburn Arena on Dec. 29. The Bisons went 29-8 last season and reached the championship of the NIT before falling to Texas.
The final non-conference game of the regular season takes place in the heart of the league schedule. The Tigers host Iowa State for the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 25. The Cyclones have made it to the NCAA Tournament in seven of the last eight seasons and have won four of the last six Big 12 Conference tournaments.
