Marquis Daniels, the Director of Player Development for the Auburn basketball team, was involved in an automobile accident Saturday night in Auburn and was transported to Birmingham to be treated, according to Auburn Athletics.

Daniels was a star basketball player at Auburn from 1999 to 2003 and spent 10 years in the NBA with four different teams.

No other information was available.

