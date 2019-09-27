Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team added a gem to the 2020 recruiting class on Friday with Sharife Cooper committing. The committment was announced on Cooper's Instagram account.
The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard is the 18th-ranked prospect in the 2020 according to 247Sports and the second-rated point guard.
Cooper is from Marietta, Ga., and attends McEachern High School.
The point guard committed during his official visit to Auburn this weekend. He is the second guard to commit for the Tigers' 2020 class joining Kentucky guard Justin Powell, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.
