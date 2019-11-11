AUBURN - Bruce Pearl and his players are headed down to play at South Alabama, excited to showcase their skills in front of all the Auburn fans down in ‘L.A.’
No, that isn’t Los Angeles. That’s ‘Lower Alabama,’ of course.
Auburn plays South Alabama at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mobile, and for Auburn’s head coach, it’s marked the chance for him to use his favorite winking nickname for the southern part of the state in press conferences — and another chance for his new-look Tigers to be tested against a strong, experienced opponent from the Sun Belt Conference.
The Sun Belt’s coaches tabbed the Jaguars as the conference’s best team this preseason in polling.
Auburn’s off to a 2-0 start after solid wins against Georgia Southern and Davidson, but still isn’t riding to Mobile expecting any kind of easy win on the road against a formidable in-state foe.
The Tigers are gearing up for a challenge — and an intense atmosphere in a sold-out venue, in front of South Alabama fans hungry for a trademark victory against a Final Four team, and Auburn fans in the area who’ve picked up tickets to see their Tigers play in their part of the state.
“They run really good stuff, they play fast and they’re athletic,” Pearl said Monday as his team geared up to travel. “It should be a great environment.
“The bottom line is the Mitchell Center in Mobile tomorrow night will be as good of an environment as there is in college basketball anywhere in the country. That’s a really cool thing to be a part of.”
South Alabama is 2-0 this season, having topped Pikeville and Southern Miss and having played Mississippi State close in an exhibition during the preseason.
Auburn stands No. 22 in the new AP Top 25 rankings released Monday.
Auburn’s trip to Mobile is part of a two-for-one deal between the programs, which will see South Alabama come to Auburn twice in exchange for Auburn’s trip down there.
Auburn laid out South Alabama 101-58 early last season, though Pearl put a caveat on that performance in his Monday press conference, saying his Tigers played about as well as they could have that night.
Auburn survived Georgia Southern 83-74 in its season opener this year. Georgia Southern was placed third in that Sun Belt coaches’ preseason poll that put South Alabama at the top of the league.
“The whole idea behind ‘nothing to gain and everything to lose’ is just not true,” Pearl said of scheduling the Jaguars. “If we can beat South Alabama at South Alabama, a team that’s picked to either win or finish second in their league, that game can help us get into the tournament.
“It can be a Quadrant One win given the fact that it’s on the road,” he said, calling on metrics considered by the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee.
South Alabama announced the game was a sellout last Friday.
“We’re excited,” South Alabama head coach Richie Riley said, per the university. “This is a big-time game. I’m really appreciative of Coach Pearl for bringing his team down here.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for our basketball team to play in an incredible environment and to play one of the best teams in the country.”
After tonight’s game, Auburn returns home to host Cal State University-Northridge in Auburn Arena on Friday.
