AUBURN — Auburn remembers the day Joe Burrow made his name in the SEC.
Jeremiah Dinson could rewind it vividly. Burrow was still a newcomer to the league in September of 2018, when he came to Jordan-Hare Stadium and played heads-up with Jarrett Stidham as LSU upset Auburn on a last-second field goal.
Dinson, Auburn’s senior starting safety, could replay it over and over in his head. But he hasn’t even looked back at last year’s game.
That’s just how much has changed since then.
“They look like a totally different team,” Dinson said.
Auburn’s going down to Baton Rouge to meet Burrow again this Saturday, for a top-10 showdown between No. 9 Auburn and No. 2 LSU. This time, the orange and blue expects to run into an entirely new challenge from Burrow, the Ohio State transfer who has developed into a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2019 in LSU’s new spread offense.
The numbers speak for themselves. Burrow is the nation’s second-most productive passer this year, firing for 2,484 yards so far behind only Anthony Gordon of pass-happy Washington State. Burrow’s averaging an electric 354.9 passing yards per game, and is on schedule to eclipse his yardage total from last season and double his touchdown tosses from last year in his next couple games. He’s thrown for 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions this year, compared to 16 touchdowns and five interceptions all last year.
This isn’t the old defense-first LSU. Things have changed in the bayou.
“Me, personally, I haven’t even looked back to last year’s game, because I look at 9 this year, and he’s a totally different quarterback,” Dinson shook his head, calling on Burrow’s jersey number. “Totally different.
“He looks poised. He’s smart. He always could throw the ball; I knew he could always throw the ball. But it’s crazy, man, that they look like a totally different offense. That offense that they got, the kind of spread offense, four-wide, five-wide type of offense — and you know, he’s doing a really good job.”
The change started with a call to New Orleans. LSU is in its second season with Steve Ensminger as offensive coordinator. He mostly coached tight ends at Auburn under Tommy Tuberville. He and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron are familiar names around the SEC, both of which call to mind old-school football and not much in the way of offensive innovation. But there’s wisdom behind their whistles.
At some point they decided it was time to go to the spread, and LSU hired youngster coach Joe Brady, formerly a low-level assistant with the New Orleans Saints, to join the staff as passing game coordinator and help the LSU offense go wide.
Fast forward to now, LSU has one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
“You’ve got to tell the guys, you know, the ball is going to get put in the air this weekend,” Dinson said, speaking as a leader for Auburn’s defensive secondary. “There’s no question about it. You’ve got to tell them to compete.
“But that’s why we came to Auburn. We came to Auburn for these types of games. It is what it is. Burrow is going to put the ball in the air on Saturday. That’s what it is on Saturday. My guys and myself, when the opportunity comes, you just to take advantage of that opportunity and make plays.”
Auburn’s allowing 224.7 passing yards per game, ninth in the SEC in that category. Auburn’s tied for the conference low with three interceptions this season, and one of those was hauled in on special teams, not defense.
But Auburn has experience in the defensive backfield, where the team’s open-field tackling has turned heads this season. But against Burrow and LSU’s electric passing attack, those defenders might just have to have their best game of the season to put Auburn in position to win.
Auburn’s defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will surely call for a strong pass rush on Burrow from Auburn’s elite defensive line, led by NFL prospects Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson who are both playing at a stellar level. But even then, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, Auburn’s secondary will have to play mistake-free football. That part of the matchup could be crucial Saturday as Auburn tries to pull off a historic win.
“You’ve got to play sound coverage. That’s the main thing,” Malzahn said. “(Burrow is) very accurate, and his timing with his receivers is really impressive to watch. We just need to try to keep him off balance and get him uncomfortable. He’s been comfortable so far. When he’s comfortable, it’s really something to watch.
“So we’ve got to find a way to make him uncomfortable — and our defensive backs, we’ve got to play sound coverage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.