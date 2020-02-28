AUBURN — This Auburn team is all about making history. The Tigers say it over and over.
Where they’re going, though, there’s plenty of history already built. Auburn is stepping into the hallowed halls of dreaded Rupp Arena Saturday, walking under championship banners and possibly past some stuffed trophy cases, and by tipoff they’ll be surrounded by legend and legacy in the lair of the SEC’s mightiest dragon.
But the Tigers won’t have to tear it all down to get what they’re going for. They just want to cut out a sliver of their own history.
They just want a win.
And they’re stepping into the belly of the beast confident they can steal one.
No. 15 Auburn (24-4 overall, 11-4 SEC) faces No. 8 Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) at 2:45 p.m. live on CBS from Lexington, Ky. — where Auburn’s program is 2-48 all-time.
It’s also where the Wildcats will be fighting to win the SEC’s regular-season championship, up two games in the standings with three to play. It would be the program’s 50th ever.
Only 56 have ever been awarded to anyone else. Kentucky has won eight national championships, going to the Final Four 17 times, and it leads the all-time series with Auburn 94-21. It’s daunting.
“We know we both strap up our shoes the same way and we can go out and compete with them,” Auburn senior Anfernee McLemore said Friday as the team geared up for the trip.
Yes, Auburn beat Kentucky 75-66 on its home floor on Feb. 1. Returners like McLemore remember beating Kentucky in their Elite Eight epic last spring in the NCAA Tournament.
It won’t be easy, he knows, with Kentucky trotting out four starters that were McDonald’s All-Americans and a veteran from nearby Georgia that Bruce Pearl thinks most highly of all in crafty guard Ashton Hagans. Kentucky has won seven in a row since that triumphant win for Auburn on the Plains.
But as tough as it’ll be to do twice, Auburn knows it can win.
“A lot of people see those big names like Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas and it is easy to be intimidated by them,” McLemore also said.
“They obviously have a lot of talent, but we bring a lot of chips on our shoulders,” he went on. “We can play hard, play together, play to win and we showed we can compete with them on numerous occasions. Hopefully, we can come out with a win.”
McLemore and fellow big-man Austin Wiley played well against Kentucky’s star inside Nick Richards the last time around, with Wiley earning the praise of Kentucky head coach John Calipari in postgame. Hagans also entered foul trouble to compound Kentucky’s problems on the Plains.
Pearl said Friday that Auburn’s star freshman Isaac Okoro practiced Thursday without any problems. He played 27 minutes in his return to the court for Auburn in its win over Ole Miss after missing three games with a pulled hamstring.
He’ll surely be needed for Auburn to pull off what would be a huge win.
“It’s a monumental task to try to beat them there,” Pearl said, “so it’s going to take special and it’ll be historic.”
Here’s more history:
Auburn has never beaten Kentucky three times in a row.
Today the Tigers could rewrite the record books one more time.
“It allows us to step up to the challenge to put another tick in the win column,” McLemore said. “That is something we are all for, making history here.
“I think just going up there and being able to win in such a historic place would be great for us as a program.”
