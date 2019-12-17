AUBURN — Auburn’s adding plenty of new talent today.
College football’s early signing period opens this morning and Auburn expects to ink most of its 2020 signing class today — all while hoping for a few National Signing Day surprises along the way.
Auburn has collected 20 verbal commitments from players promising to sign with the program, as compiled by Rivals.com, and most of those should sign today with only a few holding over for February’s signing period.
Among them are five-star running back prospect Tank Bigsby and his high school teammate Tate Johnson, an offensive linemen who is one of several O-line targets Auburn hopes to bring in to help fill depth chart spots on an O-line that will lose four of its five starters from the Iron Bowl due to graduation.
College football’s early signing period was put into practice in December 2017, and it quickly evolved into the time frame in which programs like Auburn do most of their heavy lifting in signing their classes. Auburn signed 16 players during the early signing period last season, and 15 players during the early period in 2017, and fans can expect a haul of a similar size today.
“I feel really good,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of how signing day was looking from his spot when the team opened bowl practices on Sunday.
Recruiting rules prevent him from talking about specific players until national letters of intent are signed and delivered, but Malzahn seemed confident his coaches would finish up the recruitment of a strong signing class.
“I think we’re in a really good spot to have a really good class with really good people,” he said.
The heart of Auburn’s signing-day success may well lie with those prospects playing offensive line, which loses everyone who started the Iron Bowl except center Nick Brahms, as well as fellow center Kaleb Kim who started games earlier this season, and another senior in tackle Bailey Sharp.
To help fill out the roster, Auburn aims to add youngsters like Johnson, plus some older junior college prospects like Kilian Zierier and Brenden Coffey who could figure into the starting lineup picture next season.
“I think anytime you’re losing six seniors, it’s critical,” Malzahn said. “And we’ve known about that for a while. I think that’ll be a big factor in this class.
“And the good thing is, I think guys see the need. Good players see the need — and I think that helps.”
What Malzahn means is Auburn’s need for new talent on the offensive line. Recruits saw that Auburn entered the season with five senior starters on the offensive line, and know that there’s a chance for them to earn early playing time at Auburn.
Now it’s up to Auburn to close the deal on their signatures, just like the task is on the coaches to finalize the signings of the other athletes in this class.
As the signatures of commitments roll in and get their names added to Auburn’s official roster, fans will also have their eyes on several targets making commitment announcements on Wednesday.
Auburn fans should keep an eye on tight end Jeremiah Pegues, of Oxford High School in Mississippi, who is announcing his commitment decision at 8 a.m. per 247Sports.
Fans can also watch for the decision from Desmond Tisdol, linebacker from Wilcox County High School in Georgia, who has announced on Twitter that he’ll be committing at 9 a.m.
