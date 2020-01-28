Auburn clawed out of the grave.
So it seemed Tuesday night when the Tigers chipped away at a 19-point deficit, made clutch plays to erase a disastrous start, then survived two overtimes to beat Ole Miss 83-82 and cap a big comeback.
Auburn trailed by 17 at the half. The Tigers were down by 10 with six minutes left. But J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty hit big shots in the final two minutes of regulation to help send it to an extra frame, then Auburn came up clutch a few more times in 10 more minutes to complete a colossal resurgence in a game played in Oxford, Miss. and seen on ESPNU.
Isaac Okoro hit a big and-1 in the second overtime to give the game its final score. The last heave by Ole Miss fell wide.
Auburn moved to 18-2 overall and 5-2 in SEC play with the win. The Tigers stuck with it through a dismal start. They missed nine of their first 10 shots in the game, their first 11 3-pointers, and were doubled up on several occasions in a frustrating first half that called back memories to Auburn’s last two losses on the road earlier this month.
But Auburn ended regulation with a 12-3 run. Then after stalemates in the first overtime and much of the second, Okoro scored through contact to tie the game 82-82 then put Auburn ahead at the free-throw line with 1:41 left in the second overtime. Auburn held Ole Miss scoreless from there.
Doughty scored 17 points, all after halftime. Anfernee McLemore scored a team-high 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Okoro scored 14.
Ole Miss fell to 10-10 and 1-6 in the SEC.
Entering Tuesday’s game, Ole Miss had won nine out of 10 meetings with Auburn in Oxford.
Auburn hadn’t beaten Ole Miss since 2018, until Tuesday night. The Tigers were swept by the Rebels last season. The teams’ rematch is set for Feb. 25 in Auburn Arena.
Kentucky beat NCAA Tournament runner-up Texas Tech last Saturday 76-74 in Lubbock, Texas. Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday before gearing up for Saturday’s game on the Plains.
Auburn and Kentucky are set to tip off at 5 p.m. The game is set to be televised on ESPN and ESPN’s basketball version of its popular College GameDay show is set to be broadcast from Auburn Arena that morning.
