Bruce Pearl's Auburn basketball program came away with another big-time basketball recruit for the Class of 2020 by turning to a familiar source.
Having pulled Isaac Okoro and Babatunde Akingbola in 2019 and five-star guard Sharife Cooper in 2020 from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., the Tigers went back to the well on Thursday and added 6-foot-10, 220-pound center Dylan Cardwell.
Cardwell is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and is a top-150 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings.
"The wait has been long enough," Cardwell said in a video posted to this Twitter account. "But first, I want to thank God for blessing me and putting me in the position I am today.
"Thank you to my beautiful mother and my two brothers ... for always having my back and being my biggest supporters. Also thank you to my grandparents and the rest of my family because Lord knows it took a village to raise me.
"Thank you to all my supporters and followers for being patient for my decision. It hurt not being able to play in front of you guys this past year, but I promise I will make it up to you. Thank you to all the coaches along the way who took time out of their day to help me develop. Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me, but sadly I can only choose one school. So with that being said ..."
Cardwell paused to put on an Auburn hat and said.
"I'll be attending Auburn University. War Eagle."
Earlier on Thursday, it was announced Auburn will face Memphis on Dec. 12 as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving, which will be a series of games played in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
In addition to the matchup between Auburn and Memphis, the day’s games will also feature Clemson versus Alabama, LSU versus South Florida and Mississippi State versus Dayton.
The times of the games will be released at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.