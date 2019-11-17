AUBURN - As strong as the Auburn Tigers’ defense played at times against Georgia on Saturday, two plays proved too critical for the Tigers to overcome as they hoped to once again play spoiler in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Auburn held Georgia in check for a large portion of Saturday’s showdown save the day’s biggest play, a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Dominick Blaylock with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Another explosive play by the Bulldogs – a 26-yard run by D’Andre Swift in the final seconds of the second quarter – set up a Georgia score that left the Tigers down and unable to do enough despite late hope in a 21-14 loss.
“That was a tough one. We didn’t come out and we didn’t play very good on defense. We held them to seven points in the second half, but if they had never scored 21 we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown said. “You can’t put the blame on nobody else. Nobody did their job tonight. In all three phases we lacked tonight. You can’t do that and expect to come out and beat a top-five team in the country.”
During the game’s opening minutes, Auburn had only given up 12 yards to the Georgia offense through five plays when the Bulldogs decided to test the Tigers deep. With the Bulldogs just on their side of the 50-yard line, Fromm patiently read the Auburn defense, spotted Blaylock downfield behind the Tigers’ secondary and fired the ball over the defenders in hot pursuit.
Fromm’s pass landed precisely in the arms of Blaylock, who ran the remaining 15 yards to finish a 51-yard play that left Auburn trailing 7-0 with 5:56 remaining in the opening quarter.
“To be honest with you, I was the back-side safety. They just got on top of us,” defensive back Jeremiah Dinson said. “That's all. Like I said before the game, we wanted to keep everything in front of us. They got some speedsters at receiver, and they just got on top of us. I feel like after that we played the deep ball well. Those seven points, man, that hurt early.”
The Tigers’ defense bowed its neck for five consecutive Georgia drives after the Fromm-to-Blaylock throw, the final three of which were quick three-and-outs by the Bulldogs. The problem was the Auburn offense failed to get any farther than the Georgia 37-yard line in that time, leaving Auburn susceptible to one more big play by the Bulldogs making a considerable difference.
Swift delivered just that late in the second quarter.
With Georgia trying to add to its one-possession lead before the break, Swift took a carry to his right and raced past several Tigers’ defenders before making an immediate cut back inside to extend the long run for a few more yards before going down on the Auburn 14-yard line.
Three plays later, Fromm hit running back Brian Herrien on a 5-yard touchdown pass that gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead that the road squad took with them into the locker room.
“That one (run) really made a difference,” Dinson said. “I was thinking, 'Just hold them to three points.' When he made that run, it put them in a low red (zone opportunity). They got on the goal line, and they punched it in before halftime.
“That was huge for them. With those momentum plays, they did a good job. Hats off to them, but man, we could have done some things better on defense.”
The margin of error for Auburn proved incredibly small, especially given how strong the defense played when the offense came to life late.
After Georgia took a 21-7 lead in the final seconds of the third quarter, the Tigers buckled down and put a stop to the Bulldogs’ scoring for the rest of the contest. Georgia’s moments of offensive consistency were nowhere to be found late, as Auburn forced three-and-outs on four of the Bulldogs’ final five actual drives to open the door for freshman Bo Nix and the offense to work their magic.
“I thought our defense played well really all night,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “They stuffed them in the fourth quarter. We had the momentum, and the crowd was in it.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, those late stands could only do so much.
Nix and the Tigers managed another touchdown with 7:03 left in the game, but the offense’s final two drives ended on turnovers on downs that left the standout efforts of the defense as nothing more than too little, too late.
For defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, the Tigers raising their game on defense at the end was all about playing for pride. Britt recalled that the defenders brought everyone together and stressed that no one had to be a hero; instead, all 11 Tigers just had to do their jobs in order to keep their hopes alive.
Even with how well the worn-out defenders played late, Davidson was one of many defenders who took no solace in the loss.
“At the end of the day, we gave up points. We allowed teams to score,” Davidson said. “If it's zero, then it's 0-0 and a tie game. It's on us, too.”
