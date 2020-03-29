AUBURN - Auburn sports equipment staffers are sewing up medical masks to send to healthcare facilities that are short of them in the state, turning needles and expertise to some quick volunteer manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the state.
Dana Marquez and a small team have been sewing masks at Auburn’s equipment facility this weekend, planning to send a batch of more than 100 masks to East Alabama Medical Center today. Marquez is the head equipment manager and an associate athletics director at Auburn.
“Whoever calls us, we’re going to try to make some and get them out as fast as we can,” Marquez said over the phone Saturday.
Marquez has posted videos on social media of the group sewing together fabric, ironing in pleats, and cutting and attaching straps to make stacks of masks that could be of use to healthcare workers who are in limited supply of them. He said they’ll be sending masks to EAMC and they’ve also been asked to send some to UAB and to a doctor he’s friends with in Huntsville.
Marquez famously fell into the spotlight during the 2013 Iron Bowl, becoming the focus of national TV cameras as he sewed up LaDarius Owens’ torn jersey using a sewing machine on the sideline mid-game — quickly getting Owens back into the action. Owens was one of the players who later escorted Chris Davis into the end zone on the Kick Six play to win that epic game.
Now, with football helmets and other sports equipment all around them in the background, Marquez and his crew have been sewing up masks on campus. The masks are made out of simple fabric and are not medical grade like the N95 masks that are in short supply around the country, but Marquez said EAMC and requestors have told him that they’re needed and will be put to use.
“This mask is for the healthy people that are in the hospital that need a mask that they can use — or they can put this on over an N95 mask to have a little bit more longevity to that mask,” Marquez said. “So instead of putting N95s on everybody, which everybody is short of, they could put something on like this and actually throw it in the wash, clean it, and have the ability to re-use it.”
Saturday, Marquez said he was working with baseball equipment manager Brian Maddox, who was on the sewing machine then as he spoke, and Olympic sports equipment manager John “JT” Thomas, who was measuring and cutting fabric.
Marquez’s wife Liz was ironing the straps, their daughter Jordan was ironing the pleats into the mask, along with Thomas’ wife Michelle on ironing duty.
Marquez said he got the sewing pattern and how-to from Debbie Hillestad, owner of Stitch Therapy in Auburn. It’s been a team effort.
And with Auburn’s equipment, Marquez said they’re also able to run the masks through the ozone chamber that the athletics department has in order to sanitize the masks before sending them out.
“I think the 100 number that I thought we were going to make — it’s going to be way more than that,” he said. “But it’s really been cool, the support and the people donating the fabric. We’re just privileged because we have the opportunity to do it and we have the space, which is huge.”
Marquez has been posting updates on their effort on the equipment staff’s Twitter feed at twitter.com/AuburnEquip.
