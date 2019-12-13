AUBURN --- Anfernee McLemore said Auburn learned a valuable lesson from its overtime scare against Furman in its last game on Dec. 5.
If it wants to be a top 25 team, Auburn will have to prepare like a top 25 team for every single game — and he says the team knows that now.
It’ll almost certainly have to do just that against Saint Louis, in the game Auburn is considering its toughest challenge yet this season.
No. 12 Auburn (8-0) meets Saint Louis (8-1) at 3 p.m. today at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The game is part of the Mike Slive Invitational event, geared toward celebrating the life of the late SEC commissioner and raising awareness for the fight against prostate cancer.
“I think Saint Louis will be the best team we’ve played so far,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said pretty simply in Auburn this week as his team prepared for the defending Atlantic 10 Conference champions.
“They’ve got the best athletes,” he said. “They’ve got good depth. They got some guys that can really shoot it.”
He added Auburn is going to have to play better against Saint Louis than it has in its last few games if the Tigers are going to win and get to 9-0.
That includes the team’s tight scrape against Furman, an 81-78 win for Auburn in overtime. That game came after a long layover for Auburn after the week of Thanksgiving, but this one comes after another lengthy layover for the team — this one set on by final exams week.
“Most of team, we’ve been finishing up the semester as far as exams go,” said McLemore, Auburn’s senior forward, speaking along with his coach on Thursday. “A lot of the guys had a couple of papers to finish and a couple of tests to take. It’s been busy.”
Saint Louis, of course, is set to give the players one more test.
The Billikens’ only loss this season came to now-No. 22 Seton Hall. Junior forward Hasahn French enters after recording a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in his team’s 86-62 win over Tulane last Sunday. He and fellow junior Jordan Goodwin are the team’s two stars. Together they have accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring and 51 percent of the team’s rebounds.
“I think they’re the best team we’ve played this season,” McLemore said. “We’ve just got to match their physicality. They’ve got one rebounding guard and one rebounding big and we’ve got to make sure we match their physicality and keep them off the boards and try to limit their second-chance points.”
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford, a former coach at Oklahoma State, is 2-0 against Pearl teams. Ford’s Oklahoma State teams beat Pearl once at Tennessee and once in his time at Auburn.
“He’s done a good job against us, and he’s an outstanding coach,” Pearl said. “So they’ll have a good game plan, no doubt.”
Auburn’s plan, meanwhile, calls for a better start than it did against Furman, a game that saw the Tigers trail by as many as 14 points in the second half before coming back late.
“We can learn that we have to prepare like a top 25 team in the country every night. We can’t just show up and win,” McLemore said. “We’ve just got to make sure we bring the intensity and the speed that Auburn basketball plays with every night or else we won’t be as efficient. We kind of came out slow and they kind of limited our 3-point percentage, our shots, and we just weren’t in the flow of the game.”
Auburn had a nine-day layoff before the Furman game and an eight-day layoff before this one. Pearl said the coaches worked to do things differently this week in preparation after learning from that experience.
How it works, the Tigers will find out soon enough.
Outside of his work with the SEC, Slive was also commissioner of the Great Midwest Conference and Conference USA during Saint Louis’ times in those leagues.
Auburn beat UAB in overtime in the Mike Slive Invitational last season.
