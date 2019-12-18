AUBURN - Auburn has signed a new all-star team.
That’s how it looks, anyway, peering over the 22 signatures brought in Wednesday with the opening of the early signing period — 12 on offense and 10 on defense, and enough, just about, to field an all-new team with the boon of freshman talent making its way to the Plains.
Five-star, chart-topping running back Tank Bigsby leads the offense, three big signing-day surprises lead the defense, and when those players report to campus, Auburn will be a better roster with them all on board.
“I’m very excited about this group,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday afternoon after most those signed letters of intent made their way in at the athletics complex.
Auburn fans across the area could agree.
And with every one of those signatures that came in, they could’ve fist-pumped with Malzahn’s signature sideline celebration: “Boom.”
Auburn entered December’s Signing Day with 20 verbal commitments from class of 2020 prospects, and signed 18 of them, while adding four new commitments from players making signing-day announcements.
Three of those were those surprised on defense, all of them touted as four-star prospects by one of the major outlets that cover recruiting nationally.
In all, Auburn signed 10 consensus four-star players, with nine total unanimously tabbed as four-star players by all three of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, with Bigsby making the 10th being tabbed a five-star prospect by Rivals to go along with four-star rankings by the other two.
“When I look at this group, it’s a very talented group, a very high-character group,” Malzahn said.
He mentioned how most of them enter with a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher.
“I think it’s more important than ever to get high character, great families and just the stability of your program — roster management and everything that goes with that,” he went on.
“I’d like to thank our recruiting staff and our coaches for really recruiting with honesty and integrity, and I really feel like it’s attracting the right type people to Auburn,” he added.
Georgia pass-rusher Romello Height, Georgia linebacker Desmond Tisdol and Louisiana defensive back Eric Reed were those three defensive players that Auburn picked up.
Consensus four-star tight end JJ Pegues was the team’s other Wednesday pickup.
Height flipped to Auburn from a verbal commitment to Miami. Tisdol picked Auburn over Tennessee. Reed picked Auburn over Georgia. Pegues picked Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss.
And with every pickup, Auburn did that much more in the year-long arms race for power in the Southeastern Conference.
“I think it says a lot about, you know, where we’re getting as a program,” Malzahn said of his signing class being so balanced, filling almost every position on a regular 22-man lineup. “I think that is a good thing moving forward.
“We identified the guys we want. We were able to get the majority of them, and I think that’s always important,” he added.
Auburn’s two commitments that didn’t sign early could still sign when the regular signing period opens on Feb. 5.
Teams are generally allotted 25 spots to fill every year. Malzahn said Auburn could chase down another offensive lineman to add to his group during the regular signing period, but he kept his options open too on who he could add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.