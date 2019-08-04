AUBURN – Some new blood is on its way if the commits hold true.
Auburn picked up commitments from two defensive backs in two days over the weekend, bringing impressive talent to the Tigers’ future at cornerback at safety just as a senior-laden group starts a new season on the Plains.
Safety Chris Thompson from Duncanville, Texas, announced he’d choose Auburn on Sunday, a day after JUCO cornerback Marco Domio announced he’d be signing with Auburn after Blinn College.
Auburn’s secondary is loaded with seniors who’ll be leaving campus after this 2019 season, including safeties Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas and corner Javaris Davis. Junior corner Noah Igbinoghene may also face a decision on the potential of an early exit for the NFL.
Thompson chose Auburn over his home state’s powerhouse Texas Longhorns. “If you never leave, you never learn,” he posted to Twitter, quoting LeBron James, on his tweet with the video announcing his commitment. “Be comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
Thompson is universally rated as a four-star player by all of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.
Domio is rated as a four-star by both Rivals and 247Sports.
Domio plans to come to Auburn by way of Blinn after player for Heights High School in Houston.
“Coming out of high school, I had zero offers. Nobody bet on me, so I bet on myself. I went the JUCO route,” Domio said in his announcement video. He said he chose Auburn over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and others.
The Auburn defensive backs are coached by Marcus Woodson and Wesley McGriff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.