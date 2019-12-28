TAMPA, FLA. — P.J. Fleck thought about home.
It’s cold back in Minnesota now, he knows. A far cry from the palm trees and easy breeze in Tampa, Fleck was pretty sure there was an ice storm blowing over campus back in Minneapolis as he spoke to the media on Saturday.
Then he turned to Gus Malzahn.
“Do you guys have ice storms?” he asked his opposing coach in the upcoming Outback Bowl. Malzahn laughed into the microphone at the press conference.
“I think it’s snowed twice since I’ve been at Auburn in 10 years,” Malzahn shook his head.
They’re seemingly from worlds apart, these teams preparing for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. Malzahn’s Auburn team and Fleck’s Minnesota team come from campuses more than 1,000 miles away from each other.
But the Tigers and Gophers have at least one thing in common that pulls them together.
Fleck looked across the table at that press conference and saw one of the most accomplished minds a young coach like him can aspire to be. Malzahn looked back and saw all the fire and energy of a bright new generation.
The respect they have for one another is one thing the teams share going into this game.
“I’ve followed Coach Malzahn for a long time,” Fleck said in another moment during Saturday’s joint press conference. The two head coaches previewed the game together before posing for pictures. “He’s one of those guys as a young coach who you want to be like — one of the brightest offensive minds in all of college football.”
His opponent though, Malzahn says, is well on his way.
“They take on PJ’s personality, and like I say, I love his energy,” Malzahn said of Minnesota’s team. “You watch them on the sidelines when you’re watching film and everything is like their hair is on fire. That’s a really neat thing to watch, from a coaching standpoint.”
Those images just about sum it up: The 39-year-old Fleck enters as a rising star full of energy and always charismatic in front of the camera; the veteran Malzahn enters holding his reputation as a calculated film studier and one of football’s so-called mad scientists.
It’s the whole team, though, that has Malzahn’s attention, along with its star coach.
Fleck arrived at Minnesota after a successful run at Western Michigan, and has brought the Golden Gophers into the spotlight in his third season with the program. Minnesota is the team entering this game with the most wins, not Auburn. Minnesota is 10-2 and Auburn is 9-3.
But more impressive than stepping into the spotlight, for Malzahn, is how Minnesota has handled it. The Gophers ripped off wins in their first eight games before its showdown with fellow unbeaten Penn State in early November. ESPN’s popular College Gameday show went to Minneapolis to showcase the game, Malzahn pointed out.
And under the bright lights, Minnesota won, earning a marquee victory over the Nittany Lions.
“They played one of their best games, so they’re not scared away from the big moment,” Malzahn said.
In the SEC, he’d know as well as anybody whether that’s a hallmark of a quality team.
“I know our team is very appreciative of the opportunity that we have to get to play Auburn, one of the most historical traditional football programs in all of the country,” Fleck said, continuing that shared respect.
“When you’re playing one of the most historical football programs in the country and one of the best coached teams in the country, it’s a tremendous challenge, and it’s a challenge that I think both teams accept,” Fleck also said. “High, high competition — that’s why you come to the Outback Bowl and it’s why you have a season like we did.”
