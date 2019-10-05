GAINESVILLE — Auburn never had enough of an answer.
The Auburn offense went three-and-out or worse on nine drives on Saturday, and No. 10 Florida used enough firepower to drop No. 7 Auburn 24-13 on Saturday afternoon in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Bo Nix’s pass late in the third quarter was intercepted by Florida in the end zone as The Swamp erupted in what seemed like a do-or-die moment — and the Gators entered the fourth with the lead, not to be denied in the final frame.
Nix’s misfire came at maybe the worst possible time, just as Auburn’s offense finally came alive and drove 80 yards from its own 4-yard line on nine plays trailing 17-13. Just as the offense was finally rolling, the Tigers’ offensive line jumped out of position for another false start in the rocking Swamp to make it third-and-12 at the Florida 15.
Nix’s pick sent the stadium into a roar. Auburn did nothing with its fourth-quarter opportunity gifted to the offense by Derrick Brown, who forced and recovered a fumble. Florida ‘s Lamical Perine then broke loose for a game-deciding 88-yard touchdown run to make it 24-13 with 9:04 left.
CBS cameras caught Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn doubling over and clutching his head in agony after that interception late in the third quarter. His team fell to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in the SEC.
Florida moved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the SEC.
Auburn was held to just 269 total yards.
The offensive line jumped for three false starts feeling Florida’s dreaded home-field advantage and defensive pressure and the Tigers burned a first-half timeout while the offense struggled to communicate before a snap at the line of scrimmage.
Communication was only the start of the Auburn offense’s problems. The offense went three-and-out without a first down on six of its first 10 series, with two other series ending on turnovers, included a muffed punt.
Nix finished with three interceptions with two costly. The first was returned 41 yards deep into Auburn territory and cashed in for a touchdown by the Florida offense two plays later to make it 14-6.
Auburn never held a lead.
Florida jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening moments when a crossing pattern behind a blitz by Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele rolled for a 64-yard touchdown from Kyle Trask to Freddie Swain.
In the fourth, that 88-yard touchdown run was the dagger. After the interception late in the third quarter, Brown forced a Florida turnover to give the Auburn offense another chance, down only four points. The Tigers managed to cross midfield, but on third-and-8 from the Florida 36, Nix scrambled needing a big play and was brought down for a 22-yard loss.
Auburn’s punt pinned Florida down at the 12, but that only set up the speedy Peline to break a tackle down and break down the sideline as the Florida fans cheered into the afternoon air.
Auburn enters an open date next Saturday before traveling to travel to Arkansas and to LSU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.