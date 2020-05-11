AUBURN --- The Auburn men’s basketball team inked letters of intent from two recent commits on Monday, with head coach Bruce Pearl announcing the signing of both four-star wing player JT Thor and four-star post man Dylan Cardwell.
Thor is listed at 6-foot-9 and 195 pounds, and comes to Auburn from Norcross, Ga. Cardwell is listed at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds. He played his last season of high school basketball at McEachern in Georgia, just like recent Auburn signings Isaac Okoro, Babatunde Akingbola and Sharife Cooper.
Thor committed to Auburn in April. Cardwell committed to Auburn just last week. They join the Tigers’ 2020 signing class as its fourth and fifth members. Cooper, forward Chris Moore, and sharpshooter Justin Powell have all already signed.
Thor is rated as a four-star prospect by all three of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. The latter two both rank Thor as the No. 3 player in Georgia in this class.
Thor took a winding road to the Plains. Per Auburn, he was born in Nebraska, grew up in Alaska and played two seasons at Huntington Prep in West Virginia before transferring to Norcross in Georgia for his final season.
“I have been a JT Thor fan for three years,” Pearl said in a release. “We first laid eyes on him when he was at Huntington Prep and were so impressed with his skill level and basketball IQ. It just felt like if he ever filled out a little bit, he could be something special.”
He’ll aim to fill out that 6-foot-9 frame in the weight room at Auburn.
Cardwell, meanwhile, brings more size to help out Auburn’s only other center on the roster, Akingbola.
Cardwell is the nephew of Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner, by marriage. Cardwell’s aunt is Garner’s wife Kim.
“I’ve always tried to recruit mobile big men because of the way we play,” Pearl said of Cardwell. “Dylan brings size, speed, athleticism and versatility to his position on the court. His work ethic, character, love of family and the desire to be at Auburn will really fit into our locker room and our culture.”
Cardwell is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and as a three-star player by both 247Sports and ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.