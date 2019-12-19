Auburn logo

AUBURN --- Samir Doughty knifed through a stingy defense for a score, Auburn found Austin Wiley for a breakaway slam in the next deciding moment, and with those seniors making big plays in big moments the No. 12 Tigers beat North Carolina State 79-73 in an ugly revenge game Thursday night in Auburn Arena.

Auburn trailed 64-62 with five minutes left when Doughty picked his way around NC State on fleet feet to tie it off the glass. Then after a Wolfpack turnover, Wiley slammed down a breakaway dunk to send the crowd into a roar — and after Doughty hit two free throws to put Auburn up four, the Tigers were on their way to closing out a win against a tough team that beat them last year on Tobacco Road.

Doughty and Wiley kicked off an 8-0 run capped by fellow senior J’Von McCormick that put Auburn up 72-64 with just more than two minutes to go.

Doughty scored 24 points, including a dagger 3-pointer to make it 77-69 with 25 seconds left.

Auburn improved to 10-0 with the win. The Tigers play Lehigh at 5 p.m. Saturday in Auburn Arena.

The team wouldn’t be perfect without the efforts of those seniors Thursday: McCormick scored 14 and Wiley neared a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

It took a gutsy effort against the Wolfpack, which beat Auburn 78-71 last December on a frustrating night for the Tigers in Raleigh, N.C. The Tigers turned the ball over a season-high 25 times in that game — and the loss stuck with Auburn’s returners.

This one featured 50 total fouls in another slugfest.

Auburn led 38-37 at the break after Doughty countered a 10-0 NC State run by reeling together a 7-0 run of his own.

After NC State wore down Auburn with its run to make it 33-28 lead late in the half, Doughty took over, scoring the game’s next seven points to put AU back up 35-33 with 2:30 until the break.

Auburn led 28-23 with 7:48 left in the half when NC State ripped its run over the next two minutes and change, taking advantage of three missed shots, a turnover and a foul by Auburn. NC State went up 33-28 with 5:25 left in the half.

The Doughty crossed over in the halfcourt and fired an unassisted 3-pointer to end Auburn’s scoring drought. A quick slash inside by Doughty after a forced NC State turnover tied the game.

After Doughty put Auburn up 35-33 with 2:30 left before the break, Isaac Okoro traded baskets with NC State and hit one of two from the free-throw line while the Wolfpack hit two to make it a one-point game at the half.

