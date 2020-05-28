Auburn picked up a new commitment from a familiar place Wednesday, with offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts pledging to join Auburn’s class of 2021 out of North Shore High School in Texas.
Roberts is teammates and classmates with recent Auburn quarterback commitment Dematrius Davis.
He announced his commitment on Twitter. He lists himself as 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds.
Roberts is listed as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and ESPN and as a three-star player by 247Sports.
At North Shore, Roberts and Davis have contributed to two straight runs to the state championship in the largest classification in Texas.
