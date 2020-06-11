AUBURN --- Tim Hudson has seen a lot of pro baseball, but he calls a guy like Bailey Horn a rarity.
The Chicago White Sox have decided they want that in their club.
Auburn’s redshirt junior leftie Horn was selected by the White Sox in the fifth round with the No. 142 overall pick on Thursday night during the MLB Draft.
He follows staff ace Tanner Burns off the board. Burns was picked in the draft’s opening night on Wednesday.
Hudson, a former 17-year pro himself and now Auburn’s pitching coach, touted Horn as a left-hander who can reach the mid-90’s with his fastball in a conference call earlier this week.
“Those guys don’t grow on trees,” Hudson said. “I think he has a pretty high ceiling — either a left-handed specialist, or I think he has the stuff to compete for a rotation spot.”
Online contract tracker Spotrac.com projects the 142nd pick to be offered a signing bonus around $386,600.
Before him, Auburn signee Werner Blakely was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the draft.
This year’s MLB Draft was shortened from 40 rounds down to just five due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said he expects most if not all of the players drafted within those five rounds to sign with the teams that draft them.
