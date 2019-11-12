AUBURN -- As long as the university shall stand, there are at least two things about Auburn people that’ll always be true.
This is how Derrick Brown sees it, anyway. He’s a 6-foot-5, 318-pound mountain among Auburn men and women, but the football’s superstar defensive lineman walks the same historic campus as his classmates and the alums, and he knows two things to be true for himself and all Auburn people:
They want to beat Georgia.
And they want to beat Alabama.
“Whether you’re an Auburn football player, Auburn fan, I think that’s the most crucial time of the year,” Brown said as a November chill fell over the Plains on Tuesday.
“I just think that’s one of those things where it will never change.”
That crucial time is now. Auburn plays Georgia at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in the newest edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Iron Bowl enemy Alabama looms on the schedule on Nov. 30.
For Brown and the players in his locker room, there isn’t much else that needs be said.
It’s in the air.
“Every single year, playing Georgia and Alabama have always been the high focus points — winning those games on the back end,” he said before the Tigers’ practice Tuesday afternoon.
Gus Malzahn couldn’t help but grin.
“This is the games people remember, and our players understand that,” said the Auburn head coach. He’s always matter-of-fact in his press conferences, but he admitted there’s a different feeling around when it’s rivalry week.
“Our players understand that and they understand how big it is. They’ve been looking forward to this one for a long time. I have too. I know our fans have, so we get it.
“At the same time, man, we’re excited,” he said. That’s when he cracked his smile. “This could be a good one.”
Auburn still has plenty to play for after two tough SEC losses. Georgia is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and Alabama is No. 5, both bent on making it into the ‘final four’ with national championship aspirations.
The last time they both came to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017, Auburn upset both teams, when they were both ranked No. 1 at kickoff.
Auburn isn’t outright saying it, but there’s still the whisper that some unlikely chaos could thrust the Tigers back into the national talk.
“Anything could happen, so we could find ourselves in a good situation by the end of the year,” is how quarterback Bo Nix put it.
But beyond all that, as Malzahn said, there’s something important about the Auburn-Georgia game, which will be played for the 124th time on Saturday, and the glory of the bitter Iron Bowl rivalry.
At Auburn, there’s always a chance to leave a legacy in the rivalry games — and for seniors on their way out, that opportunity is about as sweet as it gets.
“I think everybody knows the stakes of the game and what it is,” said Brown, one of those seniors, eyeing up Georgia. “It’s one of the biggest college football rivalries there is, and it’s my last time being part of it.
“I just want to make this last one special.”
How so? His fellow senior Marquel Harrell, on the offensive line, made it simple:
“I want to win,” he said, asked what he wants out of the last three games on the schedule. Auburn plays Georgia then Samford followed by Alabama.
“I want to win every single one of them,” Harrell said. “But, you know, just, like, make my teammates proud, make the fans proud, make my family proud.
“The last three games is like — Five years ago, I couldn’t imagine myself being in this position. Now I’m here now. Just want to make everybody proud.”
The Auburn-Georgia game will be broadcast nationally by CBS. Auburn will play its reprieve against Samford at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23. Then the Iron Bowl will follow.
