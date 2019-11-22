AUBURN - There are only so many of these, Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt pointed out recently.
The hours of work and the pouring of sweat might as well have flashed before his eyes, as he thought back to the offseason, the weight room, the playbooks, the meetings and more.
Everybody wants to win a national championship, he said, sitting outside the heartbroken Auburn locker room last Saturday night after a gut-wrenching loss to Georgia. He knew that wasn’t going to happen for him and his team.
But the season wasn’t over. He wasn’t going to just quit. He still has games to play.
And he isn’t going to take any one of them for granted.
“We work hard,” Britt said in a moment of emotion. He was asked what Auburn had left to play for. He answered emphatically. “We work hard, 365 days a year, for 12 to 14 moments in a year, with 60 minutes.
“That’s what we’ve got to play for.”
Auburn hosts Samford at 11 a.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Samford of the FCS should pose little problem for Auburn, as the Tigers tune up for Alabama and the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.
Samford is 5-6 on the season, having played all its games at the FCS level. That Samford beat Alabama’s tune-up opponent Western Carolina 31-13 last week could amuse some Auburn fans comparing scores during the day.
Otherwise, on the field, Auburn expects to roll up the score and get some of its younger players in on the action to earn some valuable gameday experience.
Auburn fans could see the next generation of players in spots, particularly on the defensive line and in the secondary where departing seniors will give way to new players next season. Auburn could also give some future offensive linemen some snaps on that side of the ball.
